Seven Dials Playhouse Partners With David Elms' leapday to Expand Improv Training in the West End

Seven Dials Playhouse has announced a new partnership with leapday, the improv training company founded by acclaimed comedian and creative trainer David Elms. The collaboration strengthens the venue's commitment to providing high-quality, accessible training opportunities for performers at all stages of their careers – a key part of the organisation's evolving artistic mission.

leapday specialises in playful, welcoming improv sessions that work just as well for total beginners as for seasoned performers – no pressure, just skilled guidance and friendly atmosphere. Regular activities include improv jams, structured courses, deep-dive workshops, and even a choir, all designed to foster confidence, creativity, and connection among playful adults. In the past year alone, leapday has facilitated over 2,000 hours of adult play and earned an Excellent Trustpilot rating of 4.8/5 - proof that people really do love mucking about (as long as it's well facilitated).

From September 2025, leapday will relocate its activities to Seven Dials Playhouse. Through a subsidised space arrangement, the partnership ensures that leapday can continue to grow, contributing to a growing ecosystem of training and support at Seven Dials Playhouse.

As part of the move, leapday will also be launching a monthly live showcase, offering participants the chance to test their skills, share their work, and take to the stage - for some, it might be their first time performing for an audience; for others, a chance to stretch their style and see what lands. Further details will be announced soon, with the showcases offering a glimpse into the kind of playful, generous work leapday is known for.

“I'm pinching myself pink with excitement and gratitude to be moving into Seven Dials Playhouse this September,” said David Elms, founder of leapday. “Life is hard and weird, and we don't play nearly enough. Not only that, when we do play we're not playful enough. I started leapday, first and foremost, as a place for playful adults to find each other, and getting to do that in the heart of The West End, and with the support and encouragement of the incredible team at Seven Dials Playhouse, is a dream come true.”

David Elms is a CIPD-qualified Learning & Development professional and a critically acclaimed comedian, improviser, and writer, with over a decade of experience teaching improv and leading workshops. He has worked with organisations including Channel 4 and Greenpeace, and has appeared on Netflix and the West End stage. This summer, he takes his cult solo show David Elms Describes A Room to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The partnership with leapday complements Seven Dials Playhouse's growing suite of artist support programmes, including first steps, Next Step, and the Sketch Comedy Collective. Together, these initiatives help ensure the venue continues to support theatre-makers not just as performers, but as creative professionals honing their craft.

“We're so excited to welcome David and the leapday community to Seven Dials Playhouse” says Katie Pesskin, Creative Director, Seven Dials Playhouse. “Their work is full of joy, generosity and creativity – everything we want this building to represent. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting artists and theatre-makers through a rich mix of opportunities to train, develop, create and connect with each other. We can't wait to see the brilliant things that grow from it.”

