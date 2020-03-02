Seeta Patel Dance Will Embark On Tour With THE RITE OF SPRING

Award-winning choreographer and performer SEETA PATEL has superbly re-imagined Stravinsky's iconic ballet, THE RITE OF SPRING, in the powerful classical Indian dance style, Bharatanatyam.

Seeta's production virtually exploded onto theatre stages in 2019 and attracted critical acclaim and full houses. With a cast of six outstanding performers the show tours again this May and June across the UK.

The show will tour again in October.

Tour Dates

May 9th, 10th NETHERLANDS, The Hague, Korzo Theatre www.korzo.nl

May 13th Leeds, Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre www.theatreleeds.com

May 21st Enfield, Millfield Arts Centre www.millfieldtheatre.co.uk

May 30th Malvern Theatre www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

June 1st Banbury, The Mill www.themillartscentre.co.uk

June 3rd Folkestone Quarterhouse www.creativefolkestone.org.uk



The Russian composer Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), widely considered one of the most important and influential composers of the 20th century, wrote The Rite of Spring, the ballet and orchestral concert, for the 1913 season of Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes. When it premiered at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, the avant-garde nature of the music and choreography caused a sensation and continues to be influential over a century later.

Says Seeta Patel: "After an exhilarating creation and tour of The Rite of Spring last year, I'm delighted that due to further demand we are touring the work across the UK again. This time we will be visiting venues we have never been to before, and I look forward to sharing the work with new audiences. The cast are raring to go and I'm excited to go back into the studio with a fresh perspective on the work."

Patel's production flirts between East and West as it looks beyond notions of the exotic perceptions of Eastern classical arts. The piece showcases some of the finest Indian classical dance talent in an exciting bridge between two very technical and evocative art forms: Western classical music and Indian classical dance. Seeta Patel brings a transformative re-telling of this tale through intricate rhythmic footwork, expressive prowess and dynamic movement.



Stravinsky's epic score gains a fresh perspective in Seeta Patel's production through the use of Bharatanatyam, the dancers' knowledge of Indian classical music to interpret the rhythms, and production design referencing the parched earth, the need for spring rain and the birth of new life.





