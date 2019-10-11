Sebastian Cater Announced As New Head Of UK Theatre

Sebastian Cater has been announced as the new Head of UK Theatre and Workforce Development. He will join the senior management team at UK Theatre and Society of London Theatre from mid-January 2020, taking over the role from Cassie Chadderton.

Sebastian has nearly 20 years' experience in the commercial and subsidised cultural sector, with specialist skills in marketing, communications and business development strategy. As Director of Marketing and Sales at Sadler's Wells he oversaw a large programme of change, including creating a new membership scheme, implementing an award-winning visual identity, managing the social media content creation and delivery, and devising a CRM strategy which increased customer retention.

Prior to this, Sebastian was Head of Marketing at media agency Target Live. Early in his career he worked for UK Theatre's sister organisation Society of London Theatre, and has also been a Retail Manager and Trainer at The Body Shop. He is a Director of Dance Consortium, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and an advocate for improving mental health and wellbeing in business.

Sebastian Cater said:

'I am thrilled to be joining UK Theatre, an organisation that champions many issues I feel passionately about including leadership, diversity, advocacy, digital and workforce development. Although we are living in challenging times and there is much to be done, I am confident that by working together we can continue to strengthen and grow the sector for the future. I am really looking forward to working with UK Theatre members to make British theatre the very best it can be.'

Fiona Allan, President of UK Theatre, said:

'We are delighted to have found an exceptional new Head of UK Theatre in Sebastian Cater. His previous experience crosses both the commercial and subsidised theatre sector, giving him a rounded perspective of our industry. His knowledge of marketing, digital strategy and business intelligence systems is coupled with a passion for workforce development and inclusion, very much in line with UK Theatre's ongoing strategic priorities. I am looking forward to working closely with him over the coming years.'





