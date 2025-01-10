Sean Keany and Cameron Patmore Join UK Tour of BLOOD BROTHERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bill Kenwright's award-winning production of the international hit musical, Blood Brothers will continue to tour across the UK until April 2025 and has announced the cast for Spring dates.

New to the cast for Spring are Sean Keany as Narrator and Cameron Patmore as Perkins.

Vivienne Carlyle will continue in the iconic role of Mrs. Johnstone, having received nightly standing ovations for her powerful and poignant performance in the West End production and across the Autumn leg of the UK tour. Niki Colwell Evans will reprise this role at Liverpool Empire for two weeks only.

Sean Jones and Joe Sleight continue in the roles of twins Mickey and Eddie, with Gemma Brodrick as Linda.

Also returning to the cast for 2025 are Sarah Jane Buckley (Mrs Lyons), Tim Churchill (Mr Lyons), Chloe Pole (Donna Marie), Alex Harland (Policeman/Teacher), Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/Bus Conductor), Jess Smith (Brenda), James Ledsham (Sammy), and Dominic Gore (Neighbour).

Award-winning playwright Willy Russell’s epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at The Liverpool Playhouse in 1983. The musical has since triumphed across the globe, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. Few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers, scooping up four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway. It is considered 'one of the best musicals ever written' (Sunday Times). Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

The score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again - this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show's shattering climax.

Willy Russell is one of this country's leading contemporary dramatists. His countless credits include Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine. Educating Rita, originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, enjoyed a two-year run in the West End and was made into a movie starring Michael Caine and Julie Walters. Shirley Valentine also made the move from stage to screen in an enormously popular film starring Pauline Collins and Tom Conti, it was also revived last year, completing a sell out West End run starring Sheridan Smith.

