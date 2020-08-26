Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarah Harding Reveals Breast Cancer is Spreading: 'I Am Fighting as Hard as I Possibly Can'

Aug. 26, 2020  

Singer and actor Sarah Harding has revealed on Twitter that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and the cancer has spread to other parts of her body.

"There's no easy way to say this and actually it doesn't even feel real writing this, but here goes," Harding began in a Twitter thread. "I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can."

She went on to say that her mom, family, and close friends are helping her through this difficult time. "I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes," she said.

Harding said that she will continue to keep everyone updated, but she hopes that everyone can respect her privacy during this time.

Read the full thread below:

For over ten years Sarah Harding was part of one of the most successful pop acts in UK history, Girls Aloud. With 20 consecutive Top Ten singles, including 4 Number 1's, 2 Number 1 albums and 6 Platinum Albums in the UK, Girls Aloud received 5 Brit Award Nominations and became the first girl group since the Spice Girls to achieve 6 consecutive Top 3 singles. Sarah's acting credits include Bad Day, Freefall, Run For Your Wife, Coronation Street, St Trinians 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold, the UK tour of Ghost: The Musical, and Celebrity Big Brother.


