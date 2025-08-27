Sam Nicoresti Will Have Extended London Residency At Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sensational sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run that culminated in winning the coveted Edinburgh Comedy Award and nominations for a clutch of other accolades, Sam Nicoresti has announced a London residency at Soho Theatre. Due to an incredible demand, the run has been extended to 10 nights between 3rd - 13th September and moved to the Main House.

Also a Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year Winner and Chortle Best MC Nominee, Sam's previous Edinburgh Fringe show, Cancel Anti Wokeflake Snow Culture, was picked out by The Guardian and The Week among others before becoming the genre-defying breakout hit special Wokeflake, whose bold routines on the trans experience have blown up online, amassing over 4.5million views on Instagram with celebrities including Sarah Silverman reposting them.

Her award-winning Edinburgh show Baby Doomer (a Best Show Nominee Leicester Comedy Festival 2025 before even reaching the Fringe) is a story of love, insanity, and the hunt for the perfect skirt suit.

Baby Doomer is a show about how we dress each other and ourselves. From a story about getting stuck in a dress in an anonymous high street clothing store (TK M*xx), Sam Nicoresti weaves a narrative through routines about Lord of the Rings figurines, propositions in sperm banks, awkward gym inductions and ancient standing stones to portray not only the trans experience but also a wider picture of how we interact with each other and the world.

Sam Nicoresti is a multi-award-winning comedian from Birmingham known for her shows about body horror, cosmic dread, fever dreams, frogs, and now skirt suits.

Sam won Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year in 2021, has had three Fringe shows transfer to London's Soho Theatre and was nominated for Best Compere at the Chortle Awards 2024. In 2025 their new show Baby Doomer, was nominated for Best Show at Leicester Comedy Festival before going on to win the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show.

She started making shows as part of the northern alternative scene alongside double-act partner Tom Burgess as Sam & Tom, and has been a prominent member of collectives The Glang Show and Weirdos, as well as being involved in the panel-prize winning Iraq: Out & Loud project.

She's interested in coins, aliens, cats, and having a quiet drink in the corner of the pub on a Wednesday night.