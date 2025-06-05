Salford’s Lowry Will Host Open Day and Auditions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Salford’s Lowry is to host an Open Day and Auditions for young dancers aged 11-16 from across the North West for the 2025 autumn intake for the Lowry Centre for Advanced dance Training (Lowry CAT).

Lowry are calling for young people who are passionate about dance and interested in exploring this art form further, even pursuing a career in dance. The Open Day is on Sunday 8th June with Auditions on Sunday 29th June.

The Open Day, will prepare young people to Audition for Lowry Centre for Advanced Training - part of the national CAT dance and music scheme.



Lowry CAT is open to young people aged between 11 and 16 who would like to explore dance in more depth and commit to intensive training to develop their full potential physically and artistically in dance. Once on the scheme students may stay until 18.



Part of a national programme funded by the Department for Education’s Music and Dance Scheme (MDS), Centres for Advanced Training (CATs) exist to help identify and assist children with exceptional potential, regardless of their personal circumstances, to benefit from world-class specialist training as part of a broad and balanced education. This will enable them, if they choose, to proceed towards self-sustaining careers in dance.

Since its inception in 2004, National Dance CATs have been providing young people with accessible and inspirational dance training. Successful applicants are able to access highly specialised dance training in their locality, whilst continuing to live at home. The Lowry CAT offers weekly intensive training throughout the year in Contemporary Technique and other dance techniques including ballet, plus workshops in choreography, improvisation, health & wellbeing, injury prevention, contextual studies, Pilates. In addition, dancers are offered the unique opportunity to work creatively to develop their artistic and creative skills not only during their weekly sessions but with professional dance companies & artists in intensive workshops and courses. Artists include Akram Khan Company, Phoenix Dance Theatre, Rambert Dance Company, to name a few!



As part of the MDS funding, a number of means-tested grants are available for families, allowing the widest possible access across the North West region.

Sally Wyatt, Centre for Advanced Training Manager said, “We are looking for young people who demonstrate potential in and enthusiasm for dance. We are holding auditions for places on the Lowry CAT Scheme and we will be looking closely at the potential of each student regardless of their previous dance experience and personal circumstances.”

CAT Centres are pioneers in prevocational training and research, promoting best practice and providing exceptional and innovative tuition to young people, regardless of their personal circumstances. The primary aim of the scheme is to provide a strong foundation from which students can access professional training conservatoires, advancing their potential towards a sustainable and successful career in dance whether as a performer, choreographer or otherwise.

The training programme has a highly successful track record, graduates from the course have gone on to study dance at major UK conservatories & vocational schools including: London Contemporary Dance School (The Place); Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music & Dance; the Northern School of Contemporary Dance; Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance; Central School of Ballet; Bird College of Performing Arts.



Matthew Rawcliffe, Lowry CAT Graduate 2017 and BBC Young Dancer Contemporary Dance Category Winner 2019 said “CAT was such an important part of my development as a dance artist, the tutors are so passionate and thorough, and it really pushed me to develop my skills beyond technique and investigate further the possibilities of a career in dance. It’s a fun, challenging and very supportive environment for getting into contemporary dance.”

Book to attend the Lowry CAT Open Day on Sunday 8th June 2025 here ahead of auditions on Sunday 29th June 2025. To apply to audition fill in the online form here.

Further information about Lowry CAT can be found on the Northwest Dance page on The Lowry website thelowry.com/lowrycatscheme

