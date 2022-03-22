STRICTLY COME DANCING Tour Comes to Parr Hall This July

Strictly Come Dancing is back with a new live show and the celebs are limbering up and dusting off their sequins for a 35-date tour. Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing will be on the road from June onwards and will call in at Parr Hall on Tuesday, 12 July.

The sparkling production will feature Strictly 2020 finalist and EastEnders star Maisie Smith, together with Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson. They will be joined by Strictly professional dancers Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu. And, as an extra special treat for Strictly fans, live music will be performed by The Wanted's Max George, who competed in the 2020 series of the hit BBC One show.

Maisie Smith said: "I'm very excited to continue my Strictly journey once more. Especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour. And to be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the Strictly TV show is a real treat."

Max George added: "I can't wait to tour with Strictly again, as I had such a blast on the arena tour. Although this time I'll mainly be singing, I'm sure it won't take too much to get me back on the dancefloor every night! See you there."

Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing will give audiences a chance to go behind the glitterball and into the spectacular world of Strictly - with the celebrities and professional dancers giving a unique insight into the TV show via stunning choreography and fascinating storytelling.

The celebrities who compete on the TV show are all very used to being in the limelight and come from many different worlds - acting, presenting, sport and singing - but nothing quite prepares them for entering the glittery Strictly bubble. Meanwhile, the Strictly professional dancers - all of them champions - will give you a taste of their highly competitive worlds.

Strictly Presents audiences will also find out how it really feels to be in the dreaded dance off, just how long it takes to create the incredible dance routines - from the first day of learning the choreography, right through to the TV show performance, and how the amazing 'theme weeks' are produced, as the celebrities and pros recreate some of their favourite moments.

Keeeep Dancing will take you into the Strictly ballroom and beyond with incredible dances, group routines, songs and stories. The show will be directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife and dance partner Gordana Grandosek.

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing is at Parr Hall on Tuesday, 12 July. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the Box Office on 01925 442345.