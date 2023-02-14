Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Brighton This Month

Performances run from Tuesday 28 February to Saturday 4 March 2023 as part of an extensive UK and Ireland tour. 

Feb. 14, 2023  
Steel Magnolias, the hilarious and heart-warming play based on a true story, which enjoyed huge global success in the hit 1989 film adaptation starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, is coming to Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 28 February to Saturday 4 March 2023 as part of an extensive UK and Ireland tour. Tickets are on sale now at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

The star-studded ensemble cast will feature Laura Main (best known as Sister Bernadette in BBC One's Call the Midwife), Diana Vickers (The X Factor star who has gone on to lead roles in many theatre productions including Dial M For Murder and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice), Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous, The Brittas Empire) and Lucy Speed (known for her television roles on EastEnders and The Bill, and as a new cast member on BBC Radio 4's The Archers).

Brought beautifully to life on stage from Robert Harding's original script, completing the cast are Caroline Harker (A Touch of Frost) and Elizabeth Ayodele (Playboy of the West Indies).

Steel Magnolias, which was first performed off-Broadway in 1987, is the story of six women who come together in a small-town beauty salon in the American South and prove that female friendship conquers all. Faced with the highs and lows of love and life, and amongst the chaos of work, marriage and children, they unite to gossip, unwind and set the world to rights.

This iconic comedy is the perfect ticket for every generation and proves that one hair appointment might just change your life. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.




The first production photographs from THE CITY AND THE TOWN, the latest play from Anders Lustgarten, have been released fresh from its premiere at Hull Truck Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Production shots have been released for Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World, which is currently playing its world premiere performances at Birmingham Rep until Sat 11 Mar 2023.
See photos from inside rehearsal for for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut  short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023.
Casting has been announced for the World Premiere and National Tour of Mojisola Adebayo’s award-winning play Family Tree, presented by Actors Touring Company (ATC) and Belgrade Theatre Coventry in association with Brixton House Theatre. 

