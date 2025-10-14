SPACE STATION EARTH Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



lan Eshkeri’s ‘Space Station Earth’ is a genre-defying audio-visual experience which offers the opportunity to see the world through the eyes of an astronaut. A collaboration between the BAFTA and Emmy-nominated composer and the European Space Agency, ‘Space Station Earth’ is now set to embark upon a UK tour in 2026 after wowing audiences during a sold-out premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2022. The live dates will kick off in Glasgow on 28th May 2026 and will include London, Birmingham and Manchester.

See through the eyes of an astronaut: ‘Space Station Earth’ is an immersive event which unites evocative, atmospheric and emotional music performed by a synth-pop band, an orchestra and a choir with huge screen, high-definition footage filmed by astronauts from the International Space Station. The show takes audiences on the profoundly moving journey of astronauts travelling to the space station – a journey that astronauts find hard to describe. It’s presented through a visionary blend of music, science, and cinema. Many live events promise to offer something unique, but this truly does - an opportunity to capture the feeling of The Overview Effect: the profound awe astronauts feel when viewing the Earth from orbit.

The ‘Space Station Earth’ concept was inspired by Ilan Eshkeri’s friendship with astronaut Tim Peake, who is a fan of his music and praised the show’s ability “to capture the emotion of human spaceflight and exploration.” Eshkeri further explored the idea in-depth with his acclaimed accompanying album which can be heard HERE.

Ilan Eshkeri says, “Human spaceflight will be at the forefront of public consciousness in 2026, with the planned Artemis II mission taking humans back to the moon. This created the perfect opportunity to bring back ‘Space Station Earth’ to give audiences the opportunity to see through the eyes of an astronaut.”

‘Space Station Earth’ invites audiences to feel the wonder, fragility, and unity of our planet — bringing to life, through music and imagery, the awe of seeing Earth from space. Whether you are a space enthusiast, care about the planet, a concert goer, a cinema music fan, or an immersive experience seeker, this show will allow you to experience the planet as you’ve never seen it before.

Ilan Eshkeri is renowned for creating scores to a variety of creative projects, from major Hollywood movies to hit TV shows and iconic video game franchises. His recent credits include the soundtracks to the new Netflix favourite ‘House of Guinness’, the recent crime drama ‘MobLand’ (created with Matt Bellamy of Muse) which stars Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan, and the documentary ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’. His collaborators have included Coldplay, Take That, Annie Lennox, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Sir David Attenborough and Ralph Fiennes.

The ‘Space Station Earth’ tour dates are below. Tickets go on general sale at 10am, on Friday, October 17th.

Tour Dates

MAY 2026

28th - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

31st - London, Royal Festival Hall

JUNE 2026

5th - Birmingham, Town Hall

6th - Manchester, AVIVA Studios