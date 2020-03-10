SOMETHING ABOUT SIMON Heads To Brighton Fringe

The new acclaimed stage show celebrating the life and music of American singer songwriter Paul Simon has announced it will make its Brighton Fringe Festival debut this year.

Something About Simon - The Paul Simon Story will play the from 11 - 14 May at The Blockhouse and follows a successful run of performances in the UK and in the States.

The production won critical acclaim on home soil and overseas, being picked as a 'Top Pick' at Edinburgh Fringe 2019 and enjoying a sold-out run in New York City.

The 2020 festival run coincides with the 50th Anniversary of Simon and Garfunkel's most successful album, the Grammy Award winning Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The success story for Something About Simon first began when the show was premiered in Liverpool, where it enjoyed a successful two-night pilot run at the Epstein Theatre in Autumn 2018. The show received 5-star reviews, wowing audiences and critics alike.

Gary Edward Jones has spent countless hours researching the musical legend and studying his lyrics, music and life to gain a real insight into the man behind the music. A natural storyteller, Gary tells the unique story of one of his idols, combining visuals, stage design, storytelling and, of course, that iconic music and incredible songs.

Weaving together songs and stories that cross the Atlantic from New Jersey to the North West of England, Gary traces the sometimes-poignant moments in Paul Simon's life and career that occasionally mirror his own - all delivered perfectly with his warm Liverpudlian charm and charisma.

Music highlights include classic ballads like The Sound of Silence, America, Kathy's Song and Bridge Over Troubled Water, to the more upbeat Me And Julio, 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover and Wristband.

With a heritage of half Maltese and half Liverpudlian, Gary's musical journey began aged just 11 when he picked up his brother's guitar. And he's never looked back. Whilst studying woodcarving and cabinet making at college, he still pursued his love of music and began to find his own style, inspired by early Motown, blues and folk.

Following the warm welcome and success in Liverpool, Edinburgh Fringe 2019 beckoned. The production captured the hearts of audiences and critics and, during its run in Edinburgh, Something About Simon was specially selected to play in a New York showcase with a chance to win a NYC residency.

The production headed to New York playing the Fringe Encore Series at SoHo Playhouse, where it played six sell-out performances. This opportunity gave the show and its creative team the opportunity to perform on an international platform alongside the very best festival acts from across the world. It was there that they were approached to play Brighton Fringe.

Something About Simon is brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions, with artistic direction by Gareth Tudor Price. They have spent over three years crafting the production, which performer Gary describes as a "real labour of love".

Gary Edward Jones commented: "After a successful sell-out run at the SoHo Playhouse in New York, we're excited to be back on home soil to play at Brighton Fringe, the largest arts festival in England. It has been a mind-blowing few years, since we first premiered the show in Liverpool and its continued to grow and grow. The show has been given such a warm welcome that it's such a joy to step onto stage and tell Paul Simon's story through dialogue, visuals and song."

Paul Simon is a name that has cemented itself into the "hearts and bones" of audiences all over the world, resulting in a phenomenal career that has spanned more than seven decades. And now a new show is shining the spotlight on the illustrious career of a music icon. He began his career as one half of globally successful duo Simon and Garfunkel. He has gone on to enjoy an incredible solo career, which includes 13 multi-million selling albums and 16 Grammys among countless other awards and accolades.

Something About Simon is not a tribute show as we know it. It is one musician authentically honouring the music of another, utilising all the tools at his disposal.





