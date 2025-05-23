SOMETHING ABOUT LENNON Comes to Three Merseyside Venues Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new stage show which celebrates the life and music of John Lennon is set to take Merseyside by storm next week when it plays three key venues as part of its inaugural UK tour.

Something About Lennon – The John Lennon Story will entertain audiences in St Helens, Southport and New Brighton.

The show, from Something About Productions, comes to St Helens Theatre Royal on Tuesday 27 May before moving on to the waterfront Floral Pavilion at New Brighton on Wednesday 28 May and then The Atkinson in Southport on Saturday 31 May (two performances).

And as an extra treat, Lennon fans are being invited to drop in to the Fab4 Café at the Beatles Story this Saturday 24 May to experience a FREE intimate preview show.

West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor will perform several iconic Lennon numbers during the event which will also feature Something About Lennon writer and co-producer Jon Fellowes.

It takes place at the Royal Albert Dock attraction at 1.30pm.

Meanwhile the 26-date tour ends at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre on Sunday 6 July, and today it can be announced that an extra matinee performance has been added to the date due to demand.

The Epstein will also host a closing party for the tour in the theatre’s newly refurbished bar following the evening performance on 6 July, with special entertainment promised.

West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor fronts the production’s band of five and tells the fascinating story of Lennon along with performing his best-known, best-loved hits. The band are Joe Smithson (MD, Guitar and Vocals), Callum Macmillan (Percussion/Drums), Jesse Eigen (Base Guitar and Vocals) and James Breckon (Keyboard and Vocals).

Weaving together songs and stories, Something About Lennon is not a tribute show as we know it, but rather one musician authentically telling the tale and honouring the music of another in a story that will reveal a life that wasn’t always filled with peace and love.

A tale of controversy, genius, politics and protest, Something About Lennon charts John’s life from the breakup of the Beatles at the end of the 1960s to his shocking murder in New York in December 1980 and features an irresistible soundtrack of incredible songs including Woman, Instant Karma and Imagine – although of course the story wouldn’t be complete without a few of those Fab Four classics along the way too.

Something About Lennon is brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions.

The Beatles Story is on board as a production partner.

Daniel Taylor trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and is an actor, producer, and director. He has previously played John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through a Glass Onion, and is also known from his many years in Blood Brothers, along with The Very Best of Tommy Cooper, Twopence to Cross The Mersey and most recently in By The Waters Of Liverpool. He also played Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in New York’s Central Park.

Co-producer Bill Elms says: “Our 26-date UK tour is now underway and has received fantastic feedback from audiences in Wales and Scotland for the first few shows. But Merseyside is where Something About Lennon was created, and our audiences are the best, so we’re excited to play four venues here as part of the tour.

“I’m also grateful the continued support for the production from The Beatles Story means we’re able to give its visitors a little taste of what the show is all about – a celebration of the many facets of John Lennon’s life and music.

“Meanwhile I’m delighted to announce demand for tickets for the tour’s final date at the Epstein Theatre hon 6 July has been so great that we’ve also decided to add a matinee performance on the same day, giving even more Liverpool Lennon fans the opportunity to see this stunning show.”

