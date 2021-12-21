SOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement Following Chancellor's Funding Announcement

A statement from SOLT & UK Theatre has been released following the Chancellor of the Exchequer's funding announcement.

See below:

We welcome the Chancellor of the Exchequer's announcement of business grants and a £30 million top-up to the Culture Recovery Fund. This is a clear signal that the Chancellor and HM Treasury understand the challenges facing our theatres and other cultural businesses.

Whilst the new funding is most welcome, it is now crucial that DCMS works with the theatre sector to ensure funds are targeted to the businesses and individuals that need it most, including those currently ineligible for the CRF (Emergency Resource Grant). If the situation continues to escalate, further assistance will be needed.

We are so grateful to all our audiences who continue to champion our theatres and help the industry survive, providing a lifeline to the countless talented performers and staff around the country working tirelessly to keep the curtain raised.

During this festive period - always a crucial time for the health of our sector - we urge the public to keep booking tickets if they are able to do so and enjoy some much-needed respite in these difficult times. Our theatres are operating under industry-wide See it Safely measures, and full refunds or exchanges will always be offered if a performance is cancelled.

We advise audiences to visit their local theatre's website to see what performances are playing, and for people looking to see a show in London to visit officiallondontheatre.com/tkts for the latest information on which shows are available to book for tonight.