SNOW WHITE Comes To Malthouse Theatre In Canterbury This Christmas

Snow White will play at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Wednesday 13 December 2023 until Monday 1 January 2024.

Festive family entertainment returns to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury this Christmas with the fairest pantomime of all, 'Snow White', following last year's record-breaking production of 'Cinderella'. 

Featuring the return of legendary Malthouse Dame, Joseph Gardner Hodges, as Nurse Fanny, the cast also features a plethora of West End stars, including Emma Harrold (Titanic the Musical) as Snow White, Kieran Mellish (The Choir of Man) as Muddles, Jasmine Beel (Heathers) as Spirit of the Mirror, Rebecca Parker (Cats) as the Evil Queen and Ryan Bartholomew (Grease) as Prince Charming. 

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind this years production with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Seb Blaber and sound design by Phil Wilson. 

Snow White will play at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Wednesday 13 December 2023 until Monday 1 January 2024 with press night on Friday 15 December 2023 at 7.30pm, with tickets on sale now from the online box office.

 




