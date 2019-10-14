SEX/CRIME Will Transfer To Soho Theatre

An exciting, challenging play that explores sex, violence, language, fear, intimacy, division, power and queerness, 'Sex/Crime' is a controversial and shocking statement on the state of today, both a hard-hitting 'in ya face' drama and an outrageous comedy.

Following a sell-out run at alternative East End queer venue, The Glory, in 2018, 'Sex/Crime' now transfers to Soho Theatre, Upstairs from 21 January 21 to 1 February, 2020.

Press night: Wednesday 22 January at 7.15pm.

'Sex/Crime' is written by playwright and performer Alexis Gregory whose recent self- performed slow show 'Riot Act' played to great acclaim in the West End, Arcola Theatre and on a UK tour. It heads out on another UK tour in February 2020. Gregory acts in the piece opposite celebrated alternative drag legend Jonny Woo in a rare acting role

Olivier Award winning lighting designer Mike Robertson returns to light the production. It is directed by multi award-winning theatre and opera director Robert Chevara. Produced by Alexis Gregory and Emmerson and Ward.

Robert Chevara said: "'Sex/Crime' is a mixture of treacle-black humour, insanity and life at the edge of delirium. It's also a powerful statement on how we all live today and the isolation which pushes us to the extremes of experience. It's an atomic bomb of theatrical power, daring and the pursuit of desire and fulfilment at any cost. Hilarious. Dangerous. Tragic."

Box office: 020 7478 0100

www.sohotheatre.com

Suitable for audiences 16 years and over

Contains scenes and themes of an adult nature

There will be post show discussions after both Saturday matinees





