SABRAGE Debuts at Lafayette London

Menier Chocolate Factory and Strut & Fret has announced the world premiere of Sabrage, a brand-new theatrical experience combining the worlds of circus and cabaret in a unique spectacle, opening at one of London’s leading live music venues Lafayette. Scott Maidment, award-winning artistic innovator, will direct. This production opens on 24 March, with previews from 15 March, and is booking until 6 July 2025.



Sabrage - taking after the ceremonial practice of opening a champagne bottle with a saber - will be an extravagant evening inviting audiences to delve into the world of allure and seduction within this intimate venue. Hosted at Lafayette, a venue that has made its name for catching the fastest rising musical acts – ranging from the diverse likes of Charli XCX, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Maggie Rogers, Dave, Olivia Dean, Beck, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, and The Pretenders, this production will give audiences a new live entertainment experience like no other.



“With over 250,000 music fans who’ve walked through our doors, we’ve had the privilege of hosting countless unforgettable moments—nights where artists have made our venue their home, even if just for one show. This year, we’re excited to evolve and expand our definition of what an arts venue can be. Partnering with Sabrage, we’ll introduce a one-of-a-kind experience to Lafayette, blending creativity and innovation in new ways” said Lafayette founder, Ben Lovett, Mumford & Sons.



“We are delighted to partner with the Menier Chocolate Factory to bring Sabrage to life at Lafayette. Our production evokes the great cabaret and supper clubs of the world, infused with champagne and generational circus talents to add to the intoxicating spectacle. With the Menier Chocolate Factory’s commitment to championing groundbreaking productions and Lafayette’s reputation for delivering unforgettable experiences, Sabrage couldn’t be a better fit!” added Scott Maidment, Creative Director of Strut & Fret.

Dive into the hedonistic world of Sabrage…



The world première of Sabrage is set to create a frisson of seduction in London’s King’s Cross. A place where eyes glimmer and the sensual and salacious combine on a wild ride of big moves, great tunes and more than a few surprises. Sabrage offers heady top notes followed by rich textures, a smooth body, and an utterly unexpected finish. The acrobatic talent and finest cabaret from around the world are serving an intoxicating blend of vintage French glamour, high-end spectacle and titillating acts to infatuate, illuminate and inspire.



After touring 32 countries for the past 25 years, Strut & Fret, with its unique and world-renowned brand of opulent, cheeky, edge-of-your-seat theatre, is excited to join forces with the Olivier and Tony Award-winning Menier Chocolate Factory presenting a cast of international circus elites and theatrical misfits.



Lafayette, in the heart of King’s Cross, opens its doors to this theatrical event for the first time, with the space providing unparalleled intimacy, food and drink packages with the venue providing a unique backdrop to the show.



Guests will have the opportunity to purchase VIP access to our backstage hideaway - Nola’s Bar—an opulent speakeasy that channels the heady glamour of the Roaring Twenties. Tucked away like a well-kept secret, this hideaway fuses vintage elegance with a house-party spirit, where plush surroundings, handcrafted cocktails, and a rhythm of live music create an atmosphere of unbridled revelry. Nola’s promises a night of pure escapism, where the magic lingers long after the final bow.



Scott Maidment directs. His collaborations include an artistic partnership with Madonna, following his artistic direction of the Rebel Heart World Tour in 2015. Maidment’s work combines unconventional entertainment, high-flying spectacle, nu-circus, extreme theatre, and dynamic music experiences. As Creative Director of Strut & Fret, his directorial credits include LIMBO, Cantina, Blanc de Blanc, Blanc de Blanc Encore, Love Lust Lost, When Night Comes, The Party, Showtime at the Pink Flamingo, Boom Boom in the House of Casa Blah Blah, Fun House, The Secret Death of Salvador Dali, Tom Tom Crew, Dream Menagerie, Feasting on Flesh, Cantina and The Happy Sideshow. He is one of the creative forces behind The Garden of Unearthly Delights, an annual spectacle at the Adelaide Fringe that this year celebrates its 20th anniversary. In 2024 Creative Director Scott Maidment was invited to direct the annual Ohlala circus show Milk & Chocolate in Zurich resulting in an extended sold-out season.

