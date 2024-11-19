Russell Watson Celebrates 25 Years with Major 2025 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cherished British tenor Russell Watson has announced a major UK tour for Autumn 2025 to celebrate 25 years since the release of his groundbreaking debut album, The Voice.

Recognised as one of the UK’s most accomplished classical recording artists, Russell is set to perform at 25 venues nationwide across October and November. This milestone tour will see Russell perform some of his best-known tracks and favourite pieces both old and new including Va, pensiero, Nessun Dorma, Caruso, Where My Heart Will Take Me (from Star Trek: Enterprise), plus new songs Shine and Grow. He'll be joined by his band and string section.

Reflecting on the upcoming tour, Russell shared, “I can hardly believe it’s been 25 years since I released The Voice and embarked on this incredible journey. Looking back, I’m immensely grateful for every experience—performing for royalty, duetting with legends, and connecting with fans around the world. This tour is a chance for me to revisit the music that has meant so much to me and to those who’ve been on this journey with me. It’s not just a celebration of the past; it’s a new chapter, and I’m more passionate than ever to bring these songs to life on stage. I can’t wait to share this milestone with everyone in the audience”.

Since his debut, Russell has made history with albums The Voice and Encore, now recognized as the century's top-selling classical albums. His first album alone sold over a million copies in the UK, a feat no other classical artist has matched. He has earned global acclaim, chart-topping success, and platinum certifications from the UK to Australia. Russell is the first UK artist to simultaneously top the US and UK classical charts, he held a record-breaking 52-week run at number one.

As the first UK artist to score a transatlantic No. 1 in both the UK and the US, he has since achieved an incredible 8 top-ten albums, over 7 million album sales worldwide, and 4 Classical BRIT Awards. With a presence in the UK Top 20 on 17 separate occasions, Russell’s voice has cemented his place in the music history books as a global icon with achievements unmatched in the world of classical crossover music. He has also collaborated with legends like Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, and Lionel Richie.

Russell has performed for some of the world’s most distinguished figures, including Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles, Pope John Paul II, three US presidents, and royalty from Japan to Malaysia. Known for his unforgettable performances at major events, he’s sung at the Champions League final, the Commonwealth Games, and in front of 450,000 people at Washington, D.C.'s Capitol building.

In addition to his musical career, he has starred in musical theatre productions such as War of the Worlds, Christina, and Chicago. Over two decades in, Russell Watson continues to sell out shows around the world, solidifying his legacy as a true international star.

2025 Tour Dates

October

12th Cardiff New Theatre

14th Northampton Derngate

16th Buxton Opera House

17th Crewe Lyceum

20th Shrewsbury Severn Theatre

22nd Harrogate Royal Hall

24th Stoke Victoria Hall

26th London Cadogan Hall

28th Southend Cliffs Pavilion

30th Ipswich Corn Exchange

31st University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

November

2nd Cambridge Corn Exchange

3rd Watford Colosseum

4th Guildford G Live

6th Swindon Wyvern Theatre

7th Cheltenham Town Hall

8th Bournemouth Pavilion

10th Brighton Dome

11th York Barbican

12th Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

14th Manchester Bridgewater Hall

15th Aberdeen Music Hall

17th Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

18th Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

19th Leicester De Montfort Hall

