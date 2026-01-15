Russell Maliphant Brings LANDSCAPES to Sadler’s Wells East

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Russell Maliphant will present three of his powerful solos at Sadler's Wells East from Wednesday 11 – Saturday 14 March in triple bill Landscapes. The evening includes In A Landscape, Afterlight and Two and reveals Maliphant's artistry at its most distinct. Each solo offers a dialogue between movement, light, and sound, through collaboration with the acclaimed choreographer's team of award-winning artists.

Maliphant will be taking to the stage himself in In A Landscape. The piece transforms textiles into shifting environments, with lighting by Panagiotis Tomaras, and a score by Dana Fouras, costumes and cloth by Stevie Stewart, with each element becomes an extension of the choreography.

Celebrated dancer Alina Cojocaru brings her virtuosic presence and unique dynamism to Two. Constrained within a square of light, the dancer builds momentum partnering with the light, driven by Andy Cowton's rhythmic score and Michael Hulls' sculptural lighting, with costumes by Stevie Stewart.

Award-winning dancer Daniel Proietto will perform Afterlight, commissioned by Sadler's Wells as part of 2009's In the Spirit of Diaghilev in which Proietto first performed the solo. Inspired by the drawings and legacy of Vaslav Nijinsky, the piece draws on motifs of circles and spirals, echoing Nijinsky's geometric sketches and his own distinct approach to movement. Set to Erik Satie's Gnossiennes 1-4 the cyclical, meditative structures create a counterpart in this emotionally transformative piece.





Russell Maliphant said, “I have had a long and meaningful relationship with Sadler's Wells, and it feels fitting to share Landscapes here, at Sadler's Wells East. As dance has evolved over the years, so too has this institution, and this evening brings together three works that span more than 25 years of exploration and collaboration.



From the beginning of my choreographic life, light has been central to how I think about movement. It is not something added afterwards, but a creative element that shapes rhythm, texture and space. I hope this programme sheds some light — in every sense — on that ongoing relationship.

At the heart of all these works is collaboration. I am deeply grateful to the artists who have travelled this path with me over time. It is an honour to share the stage with Alina Cojocaru and Daniel Proietto. Two carries a lineage passed on with great care by its original dancer, Dana Fouras, while AfterLight, fifteen years on, feels newly alive in Daniel's extraordinary performance. I am delighted to share these works at this moment in time.”

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, said, “We're delighted to commission this retrospective of Russell Maliphant's iconic work. An Associate Artist with us since 2005, this is the first time Russell's work will be on the Sadler's Wells East stage. We also really look forward to having Afterlight back with us, a piece we commissioned all the way back in 2009."