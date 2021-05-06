Royal Opera House Announces New Friday Premiere, The Royal Ballet's Spring Draft Works

The Royal Opera House will continue its #OurHouseToYourHouse programme, featuring online broadcasts that can be accessed by audiences around the world.

Join us on Friday 14 May at 7pm GMT, £10 for a stream of The Royal Ballet's Spring Draft Works. This showcase for promising choreographic talent from within the Company was filmed on the Main Stage of the Royal Opera House. Join us online to see dancers of The Royal Ballet share their raw creativity in a fresh exploration of dance today. The stream includes choreographic works by Matthew Ball, Ashley Dean, Benjamin Ella, Joshua Junker, Kristen McNally, Marcelino Sambé, Amelia Townsend, Stanisław Węgrzyn and Valentino Zucchetti. Lighting design is by Natasha Chivers.

Titles currently available to view via stream.roh.org.uk include:

Symphonic Variations (The Royal Ballet 2017), Seven Deadly Sins / Mahagonny Songspiel (Royal Opera 2021), Free Stream of The Sleeping Beauty in Rehearsal (The Royal Ballet), ROH Unmasked (Royal Opera), 8Bit (Royal Opera).

As part of our ongoing partnership with the BBC, Royal Opera House content continues to be available via BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer. The Royal Opera's 2018 performance of Wagner's Ring Cycle in Keith Warner's acclaimed production is available to listen to again in full. Presented by Tom Service, these performances feature Antonio Pappano conducting the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and a stellar cast including soprano Nina Stemme as Brünnhilde; baritone John Lundgren as Wotan; mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Fricka; and tenor Stefan Vinke as Siegfried, among others. In addition, Royal Ballet All-Star Gala, Royal Opera All-Star Gala and Tobias Kratzer's 2020 production of Beethoven's Fidelio are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

For details of all ROH broadcasts, creative activities and unique content, follow #OurHouseToYourHouse.