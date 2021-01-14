Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Re-Releases On Demand Concerts

Liverpool Philharmonic is re-releasing all nine of its critically acclaimed On Demand concerts by Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and associated ensembles. These concerts can be watched from www.liverpoolphil.com.

The exciting programme includes violinist Tasmin Little performing Vaughan Williams's The Lark Ascending, pianist Stephen Hough playing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor', pianist Boris Giltburg performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 and Vasily Petrenko conducting Haydn Symphony No.94 in G major 'Surprise'.

The concerts have been met with critical acclaim. Vasily Petrenko conducting Hindemith, Stravinsky and Shostakovich was dubbed "a bold start to [the] virtual season" by The Guardian and Thomas Jung's concert, which was described as a "superb evening of live music-making" and given a 5* review by The Telegraph.

The concerts, filmed between September and December 2020 will be available to purchase and watch online from today. Concerts cost £10 each and will be available to watch until Sunday 28 February.

For more information or to book concerts visit https://www.liverpoolphil.com/whats-on/video-on-demand/on-demand-package-of-10-concerts/3905