Roustabout Theatre's LITTLE RED RIDING COULD Will Tour Theatres and Schools in Autumn 2024

Bristol-based theatre company Roustabout Theatre have announced Little Red Riding Could, a playful and mischievous retelling of the original fairytale written and directed by Toby Hulse, with music by Robin Hemmings.

Featuring original songs and signature Roustabout silliness, Little Red Riding Could dares audiences to step off the path and write their own story - what would you do if you could?

Nothing’s quite what you’d expect in the deep, dark woods. Little Red Riding Hood is no longer little, she no longer wears a hood and she wants to be called by her real name. She’s questioning everything. And so are Mother, the Woodcutter and even the Wolf!

Artistic Director of Roustabout Theatre, Toby Hulse said: “The initial idea for the show was developed with two classes of Y1 pupils in Barnsley and Stockton-on-Tees. The five and six year olds we worked with had so many clearly articulated opinions and questions, and what had started as a play about gender roles very quickly became something far further reaching. Their input was central to creating an age-appropriate exploration of how we all respond to the expectations put upon us, as well as encouraging us to be wildly imaginative in the way we told the story. I am so excited to share their thoughts with families and schools across the country - how often does a five year old in the North East get to talk to their peers in the South West?”

Little Red Riding is created by the Bristol-based Roustabout (Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish, Luna, This Island’s Mine), and performed by actor-musicians Robin Hemmings, Shaelee Rooke and Genevieve Sabherwal.

Little Red Riding Could will tour to theatres and schools in Autumn 2024 including Cambridge Junction (8 Sept), Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (14 Sept), artsdepot, London (15 Sept, BSL interpreted), the egg, Bath (21 and 22 Sept), Lighthouse Poole (28 Sept), The Lowry, Salford (29 Sept), Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol (5 & 6 October), Grand Junction, London (12 Oct), Taunton Brewhouse (19 Oct), Valley Arts Centre, Somerset (20 Oct), ARC Stockton Arts Centre (22 Oct), Front Room, Weston-Super-Mare (26 Oct), Gosforth Civic Theatre (29 Oct), Barnsley Civic (31 Oct), Portsmouth Guildhall Studio (1 Nov) and Bridport Arts Centre (2 Nov). The show is suitable for everyone aged four and above.

Little Red Riding Could has been commissioned by ARC Stockton Arts Centre and Barnsley Civic, and supported by Arts Council England.

