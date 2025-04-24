Rosie Pepper's MARSHMALLOW ME Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An honest and inspiring story of self-discovery written and performed by a Scarborough writer and actor comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Marshmallow Me is the debut play from Rosie Pepper, who was born and grew up in Scarborough, but now lives in London.

The show was originally programmed for the theatre's smaller auditorium, the McCarthy, but sold out almost immediately, so was subsequently moved to the larger Round auditorium.

Follow the heartfelt and hilarious story of Ruby, a young girl from Scarborough who moved to the big city in pursuit of her acting dreams. Along with the bright lights and opportunities came a few bumps in the road: culture shock, constantly moving houses, financial struggles and battling an eating disorder led her down a dark path, but through healing therapy sessions, purposeful work and true love she emerged stronger than ever.

This uplifting play will leave you laughing, crying and rooting for Ruby every step of the way. Marshmallow Me is partnering with the charity SEED (Support and Empathy for People with Eating Disorders) to raise awareness and vital funds. SEED is a based in Hull and was previously known as the Eating Disorder Support Group. Actor Gemma Oaten (Emmerdale) is the charity's CEO.

Comments