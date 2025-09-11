Ros Brooke-Taylor Appointed New Executive Director Of The Almeida Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ros Brooke-Taylor will succeed Denise Wood as Executive Director, joining the organisation in early 2026 alongside incoming Artistic Director Dominic Cooke.

Ros Brooke-Taylor has built an extensive career as a theatre producer across both the subsidised and commercial sectors. She began at the Almeida Theatre, progressing from Technical Administrator to General Manager, before moving to The Old Vic as General Manager and then to The National Theatre as Associate Producer. In 2017, she joined Sonia Friedman Productions where she is currently Executive Producer, overseeing major West End and Broadway productions. Her credits include Almeida West End transfers Ink and Summer and Smoke; Broadway transfers Mean Girls and Stereophonic; West End openings The Birthday Party and Mrs. Warren’s Profession; and the West End premiere, NT Live, and Broadway transfer of Leopoldstadt. She is also a Trustee of the Unicorn Theatre and a Fellow of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Ros Brooke-Taylor said, “I am incredibly excited to be returning to the Almeida, having started my producing career there. It’s a huge privilege to be offered this role and to be joining Dominic Cooke for whom I have tremendous admiration – he is a visionary director and leader.

It is going to be very hard to leave Sonia Friedman Productions after eight amazing years and I’m so grateful to Sonia and the whole team. I will miss them greatly.”

Chair of the Board Tamara Ingram said, “We’re delighted that Ros has agreed to become our new Executive Director, partnering with Dominic Cooke to head up the new leadership team at the Almeida. She is highly experienced and knows the theatre very well having held roles here previously, as well as working across Almeida West End transfers during her time at Sonia Friedman Productions.”

Incoming Artistic Director Dominic Cooke said, “I am thrilled that Ros will join me at the Almeida as Executive Director. She brings a wealth of experience, great insight and sound judgement. I look forward to working with her as we shape the next chapter of the Almeida and continue to engage and inspire audiences.”

After almost 12 years at the Almeida, Artistic Director Rupert Goold and Executive Director Denise Wood are standing down. Rupert Goold will become Artistic Director of The Old Vic, while Denise Wood will continue with freelance projects. Dominic Cooke and Ros Brooke-Taylor will assume their new roles in 2026.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About the Almeida:

Since 2013, the Almeida has been led by Artistic Director Rupert Goold and Executive Director Denise Wood (Dominic Cooke and Ros Brooke-Taylor will take over as Artistic Director and Executive Director in 2026). During their tenure, notable productions have included American Psycho: a new musical thriller (transferred to Broadway); Chimerica (transferred to the West End and won five Olivier Awards); 1984 (transferred to the West End, Broadway and Australia); King Charles III (transferred to the West End, won the Olivier Award for Best New Play, transferred to Broadway, toured the UK and Sydney, and was adapted for BBC television); Oresteia and Hamlet (both transferred to Park Avenue Armory, New York after successful West End runs); Mary Stuart (transferred to the West End and toured the UK); Summer and Smoke (transferred to the West End and won two Olivier Awards including Best Revival) and The Hunt (transferred to St Ann’s Warehouse, New York). Recent highlights include The Years (transferred to the West End, winner of two Olivier Awards), A Streetcar Named Desire (won three Olivier Awards including Best Revival; returned to the West End this year followed by a run at Brooklyn Academy of Music); Patriots (transferred to the West End and Broadway) and The Doctor (transferred to the West End and Park Avenue Armory, New York), as well as critically acclaimed productions of Spring Awakening (screened in cinemas UK wide), The Tragedy of Macbeth (screened on BBC Four and available on BBC iPlayer) and Tammy Faye (ran on Broadway last year).

The Almeida Theatre is a registered charity and is dependent on the support of individuals, companies and trusts and foundations to realise our artistic ambitions, nurture emerging talent and connect with over 4,000 young people and community each year through Almeida Participation. We gratefully acknowledge the generosity of our supporters.

The Almeida is grateful for the support of Arts Council England.