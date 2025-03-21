Rory Bremner to Launch 2025 Live Tour MAKING AN IMPRESSION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For four decades, Rory Bremner has mimicked Prime Ministers and Presidents, pundits and Princes. Now, the master satirist is back with an intimate show that combines his signature stand-up with candid conversation, accompanied by a rotating cast of special guest hosts. The tour will take in venues across the UK this May and June.

Bremner’s virtuoso display of vocal mimicry, topical satire and revealing insights will be on full display as he looks back on his career in an evening filled with acute observations, pitch-perfect impressions, and surprising revelations about the people he has imitated and his own self-discovery.

From his legendary satire series Bremner, Bird & Fortune to his appearances on Mock the Week and his memorable turn as Chris Tarrant in James Graham’s Quiz, Rory's chameleonic career defies categorisation. He has not only shaped political discourse but also demonstrated a unique ability to entertain and inform across a range of media, including opera translation, theatre and his work championing those with ADHD. This rare opportunity to see Britain’s foremost impressionist live, blending stand-up and conversation in one unforgettable evening, is not to be missed.

Rory Bremner is widely regarded as Britain’s top satirical impressionist (‘a one-man opposition party’ Daily Telegraph). As a mimic, he’s provided definitive impersonations of PMs and Presidents from Major to Mandela, Blair to Brown, Clinton to Cameron and Bush to Trump. As himself, he’s been presenter, writer, quiz-show host, actor, translator and even (briefly) ballroom dancer. (Strictly, 2011. WTF?)

In a TV career of over 30 years, he’s won numerous awards, including 3 BAFTAs for his long-running Channel 4 satire series Bremner Bird & Fortune, featuring Rory and the two Johns. In addition, he’s written and starred in satirical specials covering four elections, the Blair Government, (From Blair to Here, My Government and I) the Iraq War (Between Iraq and a Hard Place, Beyond Iraq and a Hard Place), the financial crisis of 2008 (Silly Money) and -back at the BBC- the Scottish Referendum (Rory Goes to Hollyrood, (2014)) and the Coalition government (Rory Bremner’s Coalition Report, Rory Bremner’s Election Report (2015)). He retraced his family history for Who Do You Think You Are and travelled all over Britain for the ITV daytime series Rory Bremner’s Great British Views (2012).

Meanwhile, he’s guested on many other comedy shows including Whose Line is it Anyway, Spitting Image, Have I Got News for You, and Mock the Week, where he was team captain for two series. He was a regular guest on both Wogan and Parkinson and has frequently appeared on Radio 4’s Newsquiz, The Now Show, Radio Scotland’s Breaking The News and his own shows, Tonight and Bremner’s One Question Quiz. He’s also written diaries & columns for the FT, New Statesman, & Daily Telegraph. In 2013 he made his acting debut alongside Patricia Hodge and Caroline Quentin in Noel Coward’s Relative Values, directed by Trevor Nunn. (Theatre Royal Bath and subsequently West End). In 2018 Rory exhibited his impressionist skills on a weekly basis as regular team captain on ITV’s the Imitation Game. In the same year he re-joined fellow mimic Jan Ravens for a live show at the Edinburgh festival, which went on to do a sell-out UK tour.

In his spare time (as if) he translates operas and plays from French Carmen, (Spier Festival) and Orpheus in the Underworld (Scottish Opera)) and German (Kurt Weill’s The Silver Lake, (Broomhill Opera) & The Seven Deadly Sins and Bertolt Brecht’s A Respectable Wedding (Young Vic)- the latter directed by Joe Hill Gibbons and starring James Corden.



TOUR DATES



MAY 2025

28 May Nottingham Playhouse

29 May Buxton Opera House

30 May Storyhouse, Chester



JUNE 2025

01 Jun Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

03 Jun Gala Durham

04 Jun Harrogate Theatre

08 Jun Lowry, Salford

11 Jun The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

12 Jun Mercury Theatre, Colchester

16 Jun St. George's Bristol

17 Jun Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

18 Jun Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

19 Jun Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

20 Jun Bloomsbury Theatre, London

22 Jun Richmond Theatre, London



Comments