Richard Winsor Stars in SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER at the Belgrade Theatre

Get ready to relive the hits of the 70s when Paramount and RSO's iconic Saturday Night Fever is reimagined for the stage in a spectacular new musical from Bill Kenwright and the Robert Stigwood Organisation.

Best known for his roles in Casualty and StreetDance 3D, as well as his frequent collaborations with Matthew Bourne, Richard Winsor will star as Tony Manero, a young man who escapes the harsh realities of working class life in Brooklyn when he embarks on a reckless, yet thrilling road to dancing success.

Famed for catapulting John Travolta to international stardom, the original 1977 film featured one of the best-selling movie soundtracks of all time, helping to popularise disco music around the world.

Packed with the greatest hits of The Bee Gees including Stayin' Alive, How Deep is Your Love?, Night Fever, Tragedy and More than a Woman, alongside other 70s classics like Boogie Shoes and Disco Inferno, that unforgettable soundtrack is now reimagined for the stage, combined with even more music, more drama and hot new choreography by the Olivier Award-winning Bill Deamer.

Adapted for the stage by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oakes from an original story by Nik Cohn, the show is directed and produced by Bill Kenwright. Design is by Gary McCaan, lighting is by Nick Richings and sound is by Dan Samson.

Richard Winsor is an actor and dancer, known for his leading role as Tomas in the cult film StreetDance 3D, and for playing lothario Caleb Knight in BBC flagship medical drama Casualty. For ten years, he performed around the world as the principal dancer with the Matthew Bourne Company, starring in numberous celebrated productions, including Swan Lake.

Richard Winsor said: "John Travolta's performance in the film Saturday Night Fever was what got me dancing as a kid. The disco scenes, his solo, his very masculine energy, it inspired me. I remembered all the incredible moments from the film and all its themes, and thought, 'If we get that clear and honest for a new stage version, it could be really amazing.'

"The sheer immediacy, energy and atmosphere you get from the stage adds to the experience. That, coupled with beautifully sung live music and amazing choreography, is fantastic. You get moved in a different way in the theatre. As an audience you witness something so present and real it hits you differently."

Saturday Night Fever shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry 17-21 September. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055, or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You