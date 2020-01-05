Richard Stott Will Embark on UK Tour With RIGHT HAND MAN
Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 Richard Stott is delighted to announce his debut UK Tour.
Richard was born with Poland Syndrome making him lopsided with a misshapen hand and missing pectoral muscle. Following life changing surgery he now has toes for fingers on his left hand and in this unflinchingly honest show he examines body image, mental health and being disabled in an image-obsessed world.
This fast paced romp through the taboos of being different combines anarchic storytelling and acidic punchlines learning how to roll with the hand life dealt him and draw humour from what we are told is humourless.
Originating from Hull, Richard is an actor, comedian, voiceover artist and writer. Having gained a degree in theatre from The Arden (Awarded by Manchester University) he went on to a postgraduate in acting at Drama Studio London where he has since given workshops in show creation.
As an actor and voiceover artist, Richard has worked for Swinton Insurance and Greenwich & Lewisham Young People's Theatre amongst others.
Richard was diagnosed with Poland Syndrome as a child and has been interviewed by BBC No Filter and London Live about his experiences of body dysmorphic disorder and mental health conditions. He recently appeared on the Nihal Arthanayke Show on BBC 5 Live and Union Jack Radio's Minds Over Matter podcast.
Tour Dates
Venue: Richard III Centre LEICESTER
Dates Saturday 8th February
Time: 7.00pm
Box Office: 0116 456 6812
Online: https://comedy-festival.co.uk/event/richard-stott-right-hand-man/
Venue: Bramall Rock Void - Playhouse LEEDS
Dates Wednesday 4th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0113 213 7700
Online: leedsplayhouse.org.uk
Venue: Caroline of Brunswick BRIGHTON
Dates Saturday 14th March
Time: 7.00pm
Box Office: 01273 624 434
Online: carolineofbrunswick.co.uk
Venue: Gulliver's MANCHESTER
Dates Friday 17th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0161 819 2970
Online: ticketweb.uk/event/richard-stott-right-gullivers-tickets/10191735?pl=ceg
Venue: The Hat Factory LUTON
Dates Saturday 16th May
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01582 878 100
Online: culturetrust.com/venues/hat-factory-arts-centre
Venue: East Riding Theatre BEVERLEY
Dates Saturday 23rd May
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01482 874 050
Online: eastridingtheatre.co.uk
Venue: Royal Spa Centre & Town Hall ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA
Dates Friday 29th May
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01926 334 418
Online: warwickdc.gov.uk