Richard Stott Will Embark on UK Tour With RIGHT HAND MAN

Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 Richard Stott is delighted to announce his debut UK Tour.

Richard was born with Poland Syndrome making him lopsided with a misshapen hand and missing pectoral muscle. Following life changing surgery he now has toes for fingers on his left hand and in this unflinchingly honest show he examines body image, mental health and being disabled in an image-obsessed world.

This fast paced romp through the taboos of being different combines anarchic storytelling and acidic punchlines learning how to roll with the hand life dealt him and draw humour from what we are told is humourless.

Originating from Hull, Richard is an actor, comedian, voiceover artist and writer. Having gained a degree in theatre from The Arden (Awarded by Manchester University) he went on to a postgraduate in acting at Drama Studio London where he has since given workshops in show creation.

As an actor and voiceover artist, Richard has worked for Swinton Insurance and Greenwich & Lewisham Young People's Theatre amongst others.

Richard was diagnosed with Poland Syndrome as a child and has been interviewed by BBC No Filter and London Live about his experiences of body dysmorphic disorder and mental health conditions. He recently appeared on the Nihal Arthanayke Show on BBC 5 Live and Union Jack Radio's Minds Over Matter podcast.

Tour Dates

Venue: Richard III Centre LEICESTER

Dates Saturday 8th February

Time: 7.00pm

Box Office: 0116 456 6812

Online: https://comedy-festival.co.uk/event/richard-stott-right-hand-man/

Venue: Bramall Rock Void - Playhouse LEEDS

Dates Wednesday 4th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0113 213 7700

Online: leedsplayhouse.org.uk

Venue: Caroline of Brunswick BRIGHTON

Dates Saturday 14th March

Time: 7.00pm

Box Office: 01273 624 434

Online: carolineofbrunswick.co.uk

Venue: Gulliver's MANCHESTER

Dates Friday 17th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0161 819 2970

Online: ticketweb.uk/event/richard-stott-right-gullivers-tickets/10191735?pl=ceg

Venue: The Hat Factory LUTON

Dates Saturday 16th May

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01582 878 100

Online: culturetrust.com/venues/hat-factory-arts-centre

Venue: East Riding Theatre BEVERLEY

Dates Saturday 23rd May

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01482 874 050

Online: eastridingtheatre.co.uk

Venue: Royal Spa Centre & Town Hall ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA

Dates Friday 29th May

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01926 334 418

Online: warwickdc.gov.uk





