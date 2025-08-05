Richard Chappell Dance Will Embark on Tour This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This autumn, Devon based Richard Chappell Dance will present BLOOM a dynamic mixed bill of transformative dance at Manor Pavilion Theatre (11 October) and Exeter Northcott (1 November) alongside the return of Hot House at Lighthouse Poole (14 October), Corn Exchange Newbury (16 October) and CLUTVR Cardiff(30 October).

BLOOM brings together excerpts from Richard Chappell Dance's repertoire and performances by some of the South West's brightest young artists, presented through the company's Supporting Acts initiative.

At the heart of BLOOM is Challacombe Chronicled, the company's latest creation celebrating the ecological history and natural beauty of Dartmoor's Challacombe Farm, blending dance with original poetry by leading spoken word artist Saili Katebe.

Programmed through the Supporting Acts initiative, Cornwall-based artist Aisha Naamani presents No Idea What I'm Doing, an ode to the dawning realities of adulthood featuring vigorous floor work, tap dancing, electronic music and Welsh choral hymn.

At Manor Pavilion, the company also performs excerpts from Hot House, alongside echo an exploration of the ritual of saying goodbye to places, moments and people by Bakani Pick-Up, NDC Wales's newly appointed Artistic Director. East Devon Dance Academy completes the programme with a showcase of the vibrant youth dance community in the South West.

At Exeter Northcott the programme features The Renegade Master a Queer celebration of hope and unity by company dancer Juan Sanchez Plaza.

Following acclaimed performances on tour across the UK in 2023 and 2024, Hot House returns this autumn with performances in Poole, Newbury and Cardiff. A bold celebration of movement and music, this powerful performance explores the strength of shared connection, compassion and courage.

A love letter to how music can make us move and feel, Hot House features highly physical contemporary dance, striking atmospheric lighting, and a bold soundtrack that blends Chinese, Indian and European classical traditions with the pulse of House and Garage music.

Ahead of the Hot House performance at CULTVR Cardiff, Bakani Pick-Up presents his work echo.

Of the Autumn 2025 tour, Artistic Director Richard Chappell said: “At a time when touring has never been more difficult for independent companies, I am proud to share not only our work but work by bold early career artists to audiences this autumn. This season we're thrilled to perform at three new venues in Sidmouth, Poole and Newbury, as part of our mission to make dance more accessible to audiences across the South West. We're looking forward to building lasting connections with these communities and venues.”