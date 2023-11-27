Rehearsals Begin for National Theatre's Touring Production of JEKYLL & HYDE for Schools

The production will visit school halls across the country for 9 weeks from 8 January – 16 March 2024

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre Photo 3 Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre
Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024 Photo 4 Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024

Rehearsals Begin for National Theatre's Touring Production of JEKYLL & HYDE for Schools

Rehearsals have started for the National Theatre’s upcoming touring production of Evan Placey’s radical reimagining of Jekyll & Hyde. Following the success of the Jekyll & Hyde schools tour in 2022, the production will be seen by students from 60 state secondary schools across the country from 8 January – 16 March 2024. 

Directed by Kirsty Housley, the 9-week tour will be watched by over 10,000 students with the production visiting school halls across the country. For the first time the production will also visit The Lowry in Salford, with two public performances on 12 and 13 January now available to book. 

In a reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale, this new version sees Victorian England merged with the modern day as it explores how the repression of female voices can be as prevalent today as it was in the 19th century. Confronting contemporary social issues such as identity, online personas, culpability and the right to protest, the production aims to bring education beyond the classroom and inspire students to engage with topical issues through the arts.

In partnership with local theatres, the production will be seen by students in schools across Greater Manchester, Sunderland, Leicester, Stoke, Peterborough, Wakefield, Doncaster, Wolverhampton, Hornchurch and North Devon. The Lowry and Victoria Hall in Stoke will also host performances exclusively for local schools. This will allow the tour to reach as wide an audience as possible and strengthen connections between schools and their local venues.

The cast includes Sophie Atherton, Philip Bosworth, Wesley Bozonga, Ellie Gallimore, Scott Howland, Angela Jones, Andy Sellers and Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn. 

Costume and set designed by Amanda Stoodley, with lighting designer Joshua Pharo, associate lighting designer Sarah Readman, and Benjamin Grant as sound designer. 

Emma Tully, a teacher from Sunderland said “Theatre should belong to everybody and the work that the National Theatre does should belong to everybody. I feel like it does this with the school tours. It builds that bridge between you and our students and gives them access to a wider world.”

Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, said “Theatre plays an important role in sparking discussions and developing skills that go beyond the classroom. We are delighted to be bringing back the schools’ touring production of Jekyll & Hyde to even more schools across the country. By visiting young people in their school halls and in their local venues we hope they will be inspired to continue exploring theatre and what their brilliant local venues have to offer.”

The schools’ tour forms part of the NT’s Theatre Nation Partnerships network to grow and sustain new audiences for live theatre and create more opportunities to engage in the arts. Our partner theatres include Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, Theatre Royal Wakefield, CAST in Doncaster, Sunderland Culture and Sunderland Empire, The Wolverhampton Grand, Curve in Leicester, Landmark Theatres in North Devon and Peterborough, Restoke, Regent Theatre & Victoria Hall in Stoke, Trowbridge Town Hall and The Lowry in Salford.

The National Theatre’s Learning department aims to inspire creativity and boost skills for the future workforce of the sector and build a more creative nation. With 85% of all UK state secondary schools now signed up to the National Theatre Collection, National Theatre Learning is present in every local authority in the UK through its in-person and digital programmes, making it easier for schools to place arts and creativity at the heart of education.

For more information about Theatre Nation Partnerships and the schools’ tour, visit the NT Website.

For tickets to the public performances at The Lowry on 12 and 13 January, please visit The Lowry website.

Tour Schedule 

Date

Location

8 – 12 Jan

Greater Manchester

15 – 19 Jan

Sunderland 

22 – 26 Jan

Leicester 

29 Jan – 2 Feb

Stoke 

5 – 9 Feb

Peterborough 

19 – 22 Feb

Wakefield and Doncaster

26 Feb – 1 Mar

Wolverhampton 

4 – 8 Mar

Hornchurch 

11 – 15 Mar

North Devon

Photo Credit: Cameron Slater



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Regents Opera Continues Ring Cycle With SIEGFRIED Photo
Regents Opera Continues Ring Cycle With SIEGFRIED

After the terrific success of last November's production of Das Rheingold and May's Die Walküre, Regents Opera pushes forward into the second half of Wagner's epic Ring cycle with their fresh take on Siegfried. A bold undertaking for a chamber opera company, Regents Opera has set out to perform every note of Wagner's masterpiece in its entirety over the span of three years. 

2
Dan Patlansky Announces New Album and April 2024 UK Tour Photo
Dan Patlansky Announces New Album and April 2024 UK Tour

Dan Patlansky has announced a new album ‘Movin’ On’, with a new single ‘Who I Am' out now. The album release will be supported by an eight-date UK tour in April 2024.

3
Comedian Laura Smyth Adds Extra Dates to Her Debut Live Tour for 2024 Photo
Comedian Laura Smyth Adds Extra Dates to Her Debut Live Tour for 2024

Due to demand comedian Laura Smyth is adding additional UK and Ireland dates to her debut live 2024 tour Living My Best Life.

4
Jacob Collier Announces UK & Europe Dates for the Djesse Vol. 4 Tour Photo
Jacob Collier Announces UK & Europe Dates for the 'Djesse Vol. 4' Tour

Next Autumn, following the release of his highly anticipated (already Grammy-nominated) album Djesse Vol. 4 (February 29th Hajanga / Decca / Interscope), Collier and his illustrious band will traverse the continent on a 22-date run, produced by Live Nation, which kicks off in Portugal on 2nd November at Lisbon's Sala Tejo.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUEPhotos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE
OPERATION MINCEMEAT to Unveil Plaque for Hester LeggattOPERATION MINCEMEAT to Unveil Plaque for Hester Leggatt
Dominic West: West End Theatre Audiences Are Probably Not Enjoying ThemselvesDominic West: West End Theatre Audiences Are Probably Not Enjoying Themselves
Exclusive: FOR BLACK BOYS... Now OnsaleExclusive: FOR BLACK BOYS... Now Onsale

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS Video
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Midlands Arts Centre (2/17-2/17)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
The Taylor Swift Cabaret in UK Regional The Taylor Swift Cabaret
The New Wimbledon Theatre (3/28-3/28)
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound