Ranulph Fiennes to Bring LIVING DANGEROUSLY to Parr Hall

'The world's greatest living explorer' is swapping little known destinations in the far corners of the globe for intimate stages in the UK as he takes a personal journey through his life.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes will be bringing his Living Dangerously tour to Parr Hall on Monday, 5 September.

Among his record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.

His awe-inspiring adventures led to him being officially named 'the world's greatest living explorer' by the Guinness Book of Records.

And at 77, Sir Ranulph is still risking life and limb and testing the limits of endurance in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.

His current 'Global Reach Challenge' goal is to become the first person to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents in aid of Marie Curie.

In Living Dangerously, Sir Ranulph will tell his life story right through from his early years to the present day.

Both light-hearted and poignant, the talk will start with his childhood and scrapes he got into at school before leading onto his army career, early expeditions and extreme adventures like the Transglobe Expedition.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Sir Ranulph Fiennes' many endeavours have pushed his endurance levels to the very limits, inspiring generations and making him a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell."

