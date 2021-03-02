Rambert School To Return To Face-to-Face Training From 8 March

Following the latest government announcement, Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance has announced it plans to return to face to face training from the 8 March.

In what was its centenary year, Rambert School was faced with the unprecedented challenge of operating during a global pandemic. The last 11 months have seen School navigate distance and online learning to ensure its student cohort were fully supported as they continued their training.

The School's return to face-to-face training will have the student's health and wellbeing at its heart. Working closely with Richmond Borough Directors of Public Health and the Conservatoire for Dance and Drama, the School has a detailed outbreak plan, and it will continue to offer its students a wide range of provision to ensure they are fully supported.

Throughout lockdown, the School has been greatly encouraged by the overall health and wellbeing of its students, who have been able to maintain their fitness and continue to improve their technique. This is thanks to an extensive online offer that saw staff deliver daily ballet and contemporary dance classes, a range of improvisation workshops, Gaga classes and critical studies lectures and seminars. Its Friday Fresh classes have continued throughout the year, allowing students to connect and be inspired by guest artists from across the world, and regular 1:1 sessions have given students a space to focus on their wellbeing.

As the UK's oldest vocational dance school, Rambert School has faced many challenges in its history. Founded in 1920 as the world emerged from the Spanish Flu pandemic and World War One, it has maintained its core values of innovation, creativity and individuality throughout. These values are reflected in the School's holistic approach to nurturing and developing the dance artists of tomorrow.

Rambert School now looks to the future, with an exciting year planned that will see its students work with some of the leading dance makers working today, Jose Agudo, Monique Jonas, Cameron McMillan, Robbie Ordona, Vidya Patel and Connor Scott. Works will be shared throughout the year with more details to be announced shortly.

Amanda Britton, Principal and Artistic Director of Rambert School said"I have and continue to be truly inspired by the resilience of our incredible student body. It is because of them that we have been able navigate this pandemic and continue to provide the best possible training under immensely difficult circumstances.

"The digital world, although with its physical limitations, has opened up new possibilities for how we operate and share our students voice and work. As we reflect on what has happened over the last year, we continue to learn more about ourselves, our students and the dance profession. I feel privileged to lead this incredible organisation as we look to the future and our next 100 years."