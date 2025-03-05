Ralph Fiennes, Miranda Raison, and More Join Ralph Fiennes Season at Theatre Royal Bath

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Royal Bath has announced further casting for productions in the Ralph Fiennes/Theatre Royal Bath season taking place from June 2025.

GRACE PERVADES

Friday 27 June – Saturday 19 July 2025

Press Night Thursday 3 July 2025

The season opens with the world premiere of a new play by David Hare, GRACE PERVADES which sees Ralph Fiennes play opposite Miranda Raison (Spooks, Anne Boleyn, The Winter's Tale).

The play, to be directed by Jeremy Herrin, and co-produced with his company Second Half Productions, tells the extraordinary story of Henry Irving and Ellen Terry, the greatest stars of the Victorian stage, and Ellen's troubled and brilliant children - Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig – who made their own profound contribution to the development of British theatre.

The cast is completed by Sharif Afifi, Tom Kanji, Harriet Leitch, Ashley McGuire, Jordan Metcalfe, Jo Mousley, Damian Myerscough, Guy Paul, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Saskia Strallen and Kathryn Wilder.

The creative team for the production includes Director Jeremy Herrin, Set Designer Bob Crowley, Costume Designer Fotini Dimou, Lighting Designer Peter Mumford, Sound Designer Elizabeth Purnell, Composer Paul Englishby, Casting Director Jessica Ronane CDG, Associate Director Joe Lichtenstein, and Movement Director Lucy Cullingford.

AS YOU LIKE IT

Friday 15 August – Saturday 6 September 2025

Press Night Thursday 21 August 2025

The season continues with William Shakespeare's timeless comedy, AS YOU LIKE IT, directed by Ralph Fiennes, starring Olivier Award winner Dame Harriet Walter as Jaques and one of the hottest young stars of stage and screen, Gloria Obianyo, as Rosalind, with further casting to be announced

For Rosalind and Orlando, it is love at first sight, but family feuds are destined to keep the young would-be lovers apart. When Rosalind is banished from the court of Duke Frederick, she runs away with her cousin Celia to the Forest of Arden, where they explore new identities and find that the possibilities for love and connection are infinite.

Harriet Walter's four-decade stage career has seen her acclaimed for Shakespearean roles on both sides of the Atlantic. Her recent television credits include Succession, Killing Eve and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

Gloria Obianyo's stage credits include her prize-winning performance in The National Theatre's Paradise, Girl From the North Country and King Lear. On screen, she featured in two of the biggest films of last year, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning and Dune.

Completing the creative team for this production will be Set Designer Bob Crowley, Costume Designer Fotini Dimou, Lighting Designer Peter Mumford, Video Designer Roland Horvath, Sound Designer Christopher Shutt, Composer Ilan Eshkeri, Movement by Fin Walker, Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG, and Assistant Director George Jibson.

SMALL HOTEL

Friday 3 October -Saturday 18 October 2025

Press Night Thursday 9 October 2025

The final production in the season is SMALL HOTEL, a powerful new drama by Rebecca Lenkiewicz directed by Holly Race Roughan and starring Ralph Fiennes, with further casting to be announced.

Ralph Fiennes plays Larry, an acclaimed TV presenter and celebrity whose life and career are rapidly unravelling. As he is forced to unpick his past and confront his future, we meet a collection of unforgettable characters, including Larry's troubled twin brother Richard, his unpredictable former lover, actress Marianne, and his domineering mother Athena.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz is an acclaimed playwright and screenwriter whose work has been performed all over the world. With Her Naked Skin in 2008, Rebecca became the first living female playwright to have an original play performed on The National Theatre's Olivier stage.

Other original plays include: The Night Season, Winner of Critics Circle Most Promising Playwright Award 2004 and nominated for an Evening Standard and the Susan Smith Blackburn Award (Cottesloe Theatre, National Theatre); Shoreditch Madonna (Soho Theatre); The Painter (Arcola Theatre).

Films include: Ida, written with Pawel Pawlikowksi, winner of an Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Foreign Film (Opus Films, Phoenix Films & Portobello Pictures); Disobedience (Braven Films, Film 4 & Element Films); Colette (Number 9 Films, Killer Films & Bold Films), She Said, feature adaptation of the book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, winner of the Writers Guild Award (Universal/Plan B).

