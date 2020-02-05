Radius Playwriting Competition Announced

Radius 2020 Playwriting Competition has now been announced in association with the Finborough Theatre. The shortlist will be judged by the Finborough Theatre's Artistic Director, Neil McPherson, together with the Literary Manager, Sue Healy.

The opening date is 3 February and closing date 30 March 2020. The shortlist will be published on 4 May and the winner will be announced on 18 May 2020. Entry is free. The winning script is guaranteed a reading at the Finborough Theatre on 28 June 2020. There will be a prize of £500.

Submissions should be emailed to info@radiusdrama.org.uk by 5 pm on 30 March, 2020. Entries should last between one and two hours in performance and may be on any subject. Entrants must be UK residents and the winner will work with a dramaturg at the Finborough Theatre to develop the play.

All entrants should read the rules on the Radius website at www.radiusdrama.org.uk.

Radius's YouTube Channel with advice for playwrights can be accessed at www.youtube/RadiusDrama.

For Twitter updates @RadiusDrama, use the hashtag #RDSPrize2020.

Visit the Finborough Theatre at www.finboroughtheatre.co.uk.





