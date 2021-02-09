ROH Announces an Evening Of Music and Song With 'Tony and The Young Artists'

The Royal Opera House is proud to continue its #OurHouseToYourHouse programme with Tony and the Young Artists, a celebration of music and song on Friday 19 February at 7pm GMT and the next Friday Premiere, The Royal Ballet's The Sleeping Beauty on Friday 26 February at 7pm GMT.

Tony and the Young Artists brings together Antonio Pappano, Music Director of The Royal Opera, and rising stars of the opera world from the Royal Opera House's Jette Parker Young Artists Programme in an intimate and uplifting evening set against the atmospheric backdrop of the Crush Room in our Covent Garden home. The specially recorded film will see mezzo-soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards, soprano Alexandra Lowe and tenor Filipe Manu perform well-known arias and duets from operas such as Mozart's Così fan tutte, Gluck's Orfeo Ed Euridice and Verdi's Falstaff as well as songs by Weill and Bernstein.

Director of Opera, Oliver Mears said: With restrictions continuing to impact our daily lives, we are delighted to be able to provide our audiences with a much-needed operatic escape. As The Royal Opera company, we are proud to invite audiences to experience this wonderful evening of uplifting music and song, reuniting Tony Pappano with our extraordinary and hugely talented roster of Jette Parker Young Artists.

We continue our series of Friday Premiere streams, accessible to audiences around the world for just £3, with The Royal Ballet's The Sleeping Beauty. Saturday 20 February marks 75 years since the Company reopened the Royal Opera House after World War II with this classic ballet. We are excited to celebrate this anniversary by streaming our 2020 recording of this landmark production, restored to its original staging by Monica Mason and Christopher Newton in 2006. The ballet features choreography by Marius Petipa, additional choreography by Frederick Ashton, Anthony Dowell and Christopher Wheeldon and a masterful score by Tchaikovsky. Fumi Kaneko stars as Princess Aurora, with Federico Bonelli as Prince Florimund, Kristen McNally as Carabosse and Gina Storm-Jensen as the Lilac Fairy. Simon Hewett conducts the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

Titles currently available to purchase via stream.roh.org.uk include Marguerite and Armand (The Royal Ballet, 2017), Cendrillon (The Royal Opera, 2011), La Fille mal gardée (The Royal Ballet, 2015), Il trittico (The Royal Opera, 2011) and Raymonda Act III (The Royal Ballet, 2019).

As part of our ongoing partnership with the BBC, Royal Opera House content continues to be available via radio and BBC iPlayer. Over four evenings from Wednesday 17 to Saturday 20 February, Opera on 3 presents another chance to hear The Royal Opera's 2018 performance of Wagner's Ring Cycle in Keith Warner's acclaimed production. Presented by Tom Service, these performances feature Antonio Pappano conducting the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and a stellar cast including soprano Nina Stemme as Brünnhilde; baritone John Lundgren as Wotan; mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Fricka; and tenor Stefan Vinke as Siegfried, among others. In addition, Royal Ballet All-Star Gala, Royal Opera All-Star Gala and Tobias Kratzer's 2020 production of Fidelio are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

For details of all ROH broadcasts, creative activities and unique content, follow #OurHouseToYourHouse.