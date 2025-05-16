Queer Drag Circus Lands at London's HERE at Outernet For Pride

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Pride season, London gets louder, prouder and fabulously unfiltered as Australia's award-winning performance collective Briefs Factory return with Dirty Laundry — their biggest and most ambitious production to date. Running from 2–20 July 2025 at the state-of-the-art HERE at Outernet, the show brings an outrageous blend of circus, drag, burlesque and comedy to the heart of Soho.

Following a sell-out run at the Southbank Centre and fresh from the stages of Glastonbury, Dirty Laundry is a high-voltage and genre-defying showcase where no brief is left unspun. Expect acrobatic artistry, unruly striptease, sky-high heels and scandalous surprises in a celebration of queer creativity, body positivity and high-camp celebration.

The show promises a riotous mix of drag, burlesque, and circus — all wrapped in unapologetic queer excellence — showcasing Briefs Factory's signature blend of punchy entertainment and jaw-dropping performance.

Located in the heart of Soho, HERE at Outernet provides the perfect backdrop for this dynamic spectacle, with cutting-edge sound, lighting, and immersive staging that elevates the troupe's high-octane energy.

Creative Director and leading cast member of Briefs Factory, Fez Faanana, says: Dirty Laundry is everything you've come to expect from us – and then some. It's a glorious mess of glitter, guts, and gender-bending brilliance and we can't wait to let it all hang out in Soho this summer.”

Karrie Goldberg, Co-Founder, of HERE at OUTERNET, says: "We're thrilled to be hosting Dirty Laundry this July. The show embodies everything HERE was built for; bold storytelling, boundary-pushing artistry, and unforgettable live experiences right in the heart of Soho. As a multifunctional space designed to adapt to the most ambitious creative visions, hosting Briefs Factory proves just how dynamic and diverse HERE can be. Whether it's drag, circus, live music or immersive theatre — this is what the future of live performance looks like, and we're proud to be at the forefront."

