Quang Kien Van Brings BABYLON to the Albany Next Month

Performances run Wednesday 18 to Friday 20 October at 7.30pm.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Photos: See Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe & More in Rehearsals for SINATRA THE MUSICAL World Photo 4 Photos: See Matt Doyle & More in Rehearsals for SINATRA THE MUSICAL

Quang Kien Van Brings BABYLON to the Albany Next Month

Choreographer, dance artist, theatre and film maker Quang Kien Van comes to the Albany, Deptford - where he has been an associate artist since 2022 - to give the UK premiere of his latest work, Babylon, a fearless story of love and timeless romance, from 18 to 20 October.
 
Featuring four outstanding multi-disciplinary performers and made using a life-affirming Yes Manifesto, Babylon explores the creation and destruction found in nature and human lives. Set in a cosmic landscape, it smashes together dance, song, music and spoken word - with a side dish of polemics.
 
Dancers Yu-Chien Chang and Laura Lorenzi play out the epic drama of their mythical love affair, splicing together relaxed grounded hip hop, contemporary dance and disco, oscillating through frenetic, slo-mo and tightly-close duets. Musicians Femi Oriogun-Williams (also the show’s musical director) and Bianca Fung sing and play a pop/funk/folk score live on stage, illuminating the lovers’ inner lives, asking questions, talking politics and plunging into wild streams of consciousness over insistent guitars and electronics.
 
The Yes Manifesto was created in response to choreographer and performer Yvonne Rainer’s 1964 No Manifesto, which rejected the prevailing dance aesthetics of the time. It says: “Yes to spectacle. Yes to virtuosity. Yes to transformations and magic and make-believe. Yes to the glamour and transcendency of the star image. Yes to the heroic. Yes to the anti-heroic. Yes to trash imagery. Yes to involvement of performer or spectator. Yes to style. Yes to camp. Yes to seduction of spectator by the wiles of the performer. Yes to eccentricity. Yes to moving or being moved.”
 
Set and costume design is by Rosalind Noctor.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Cast and Creative Team Set For CINDERELLA: A Fairytale at Northern Stage Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For CINDERELLA: A Fairytale at Northern Stage

Northern Stage's new production of Sally Cookson's Olivier award-nominated Cinderella: A Fairytale (2 December - 6 January) is a glorious girl-powered adventure co-directed by Katy Weir and Jake Smith. Find out who is starring in the show here!

2
OVO Win Grant To Create New Theatre In ST ALBANS Photo
OVO Win Grant To Create New Theatre In ST ALBANS

OVO, a St Albans-based theatre company, has been awarded a £300,000 grant to create a new theatre in the city. The grant will enable OVO to renovate and convert two derelict buildings into an atmospheric performance space. The new theatre will be located within the Roman Verulamium ancient monument.

3
Theatr Clwyd launches Public Art Open Call Photo
Theatr Clwyd launches Public Art Open Call

As part of the major capital redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd’s 46-year-old, grade II-listed building, the theatre issued a call-out for inspirational and inclusive public art that enhances the venue’s reputation as a beacon of artistic excellence, as well cementing it as a hub for the communities that it has historically embraced. Learn more here!

4
LOVETRAIN2020 Comes to Sadlers Wells Theatre This November Photo
LOVETRAIN2020 Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre This November

Emanuel Gat’s award-winning production LOVETRAIN2020 – a choreographic ode to the sound and vibe of the 80s – receives its UK premiere in Sadler’s Wells Theatre this November. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Cornerstone Arts Centre (10/18-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Marlowe Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Norden Farm (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wesley Centre, Harrogate Theatres (9/29-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You