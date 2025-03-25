QUEENZ - DRAG ME TO THE DISCO! Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Direct from London's West End and following their Las Vegas debut, the fearless and fabulous QUEENZ are bringing their live vocal drag-stravaganza to the stage in Drag Me To The Disco, their biggest EVER tour, visiting over eighty venues across the UK, with more to be announced, from October 2025 until March 2026.

From their humble beginnings at the Fringe Festival Edinburgh, in just three short years, the drag-meets-musical-theatre supergroup has graced stages around the globe, enchanting an audience of more than 250 thousand people. With its unparalleled blend of glamour, wit, and show-stopping live vocals, the original show 'QUEENZ - The Show with BALLS!' captivated hearts and sold out shows across the tour - an unrivalled force of both Drag and UK Theatre.

Not just glitz and glamour – This new show Drag Me To The Disco is packed with undeniable heart, powerhouse talent, and breathtaking vocals. Prepare to sing your heart out, laugh until it hurts, and even shed a tear as these queens take you on a rollercoaster of emotion and high-energy entertainment. With more sequins, surprises, and star power than ever before, this dazzling spectacle is a must-see.

Get ready for a night where Dancing Queenz and Disco Dreams collide, delivering the ultimate celebration of pop royalty through the decades. Featuring hits from: Madonna, Diana Ross, Chic, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and so many more.

Tour Dates

07 Oct – Rotherham Civic Theatre – www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk

08 Oct – Billingham Forum – www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

09 Oct – Retford Majestic Theatre – www.majesticretford.org

10 Oct – Arbroath Memorial Hall – www.angusalive.scot

11 Oct – Greenock Beacon Arts Centre – www.beaconartscentre.co.uk

13 Oct – Wycombe Swan – www.wycombeswan.co.uk

14 Oct – Kings Lynn Corn Exchange – www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

15 Oct – Bromley Churchill Theatre – www.trafalgartickets.com

16 Oct – Warwick Arts Centre – www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

17 Oct – Harrogate Royal Hall – www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

18 Oct – Chelmsford Theatre – www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk

19 Oct – St Albans Alban Arena – www.everyonetheatres.com

21 Oct – Swansea Grand – www.swanseagrand.co.uk

22 Oct – Camberley Theatre – www.camberleytheatre.co.uk

23 Oct – Weymouth Pavilion – www.weymouthpavilion.com

24-25 Oct – Aberystwyth Arts Centre – www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk

26 Oct – Llanelli Theatrau Sir Gâr – www.theatrausirgar.co.uk

28 Oct – Ipswich Corn Exchange – www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

29 Oct – Reading Hexagon – www.whatsonreading.com

30 Oct – Bradford St George's Hall – www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

31 Oct – Woking New Victoria – www.atgtickets.com/woking

01 Nov – Tewkesbury Roses Theatre – www.rosestheatre.org

02 Nov – Sheffield City Hall – www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

04 Nov – Worthing Pavilion Theatre – www.wtm.uk

05 Nov – Peterborough New Theatre – www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

06 Nov – Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre – www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

07 Nov – Skegness Embassy Theatre – www.embassytheatre.co.uk

08 Nov – Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall – www.atgtickets.com

09 Nov – Fareham Live – www.trafalgartickets.com

04-05 Feb – Coventry Belgrade – www.belgrade.co.uk

06 Feb – Wolverhampton Grand – www.grandtheatre.co.uk

07 Feb – Southampton MAST – www.mayflower.org

10 Feb – New Brighton Floral Pavilion – www.floralpavilion.com

11 Feb – Dunstable Grove Theatre – www.everyonetheatres.com

12 Feb – Stevenage Gordon Craig – www.everyonetheatres.com

13 Feb – Truro Hall For Cornwall – www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

14 Feb – Watford Palace Theatre – www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk

15 Feb – Windsor Theatre Royal – www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

17 Feb – Chester Storyhouse – www.storyhouse.com

19 Feb – Stockport Plaza – www.stockportplaza.co.uk

20 Feb – Cheltenham Town Hall – www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

21 Feb – Halifax Victoria Theatre – www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

22 Feb – Hastings White Rock – www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk

24 Feb – Swindon Wyvern Theatre – www.swindontheatre.co.uk

25 Feb – Newcastle O2 City Hall – www.academymusicgroup.co.uk

26 Feb – Whitley Bay Playhouse – www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

27 Feb – Carlisle Sands Centre – www.betterboxoffice.co.uk

28 Feb – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena – www.mandsbankarena.com

03 Mar – Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse – www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

04 Mar – Crawley The Hawth – www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

05 Mar – Bournemouth Pavilion – www.bsolive.com

06 Mar – Shrewsbury Theatre Severn – www.theatresevern.co.uk

07 Mar – Scunthorpe Baths Hall – www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

08 Mar – Lichfield Garrick – www.lichfieldgarrick.com

10 Mar – Dundee Caird Hall – www.leisureanculturedundee.com

11 Mar – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall – www.glasgowlife.org.uk

12-13 Mar – Inverness Eden Court – www.eden-court.co.uk

14 Mar – Dunfermline Alhambra – www.dunfermlinealhambra.com

15 Mar – Aberdeen P&J Live – www.pandJlive.com

Comments