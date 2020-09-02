Pyramid Arts Centre Will Reopen Next Week

Pyramid Arts Centre is now preparing to reopen its doors on Monday 7 September 2020 with a number of changes.

Culture Warrington has announced that Pyramid Arts Centre will reopen this month, in line with the latest government advice.

The Palmyra Square venue closed its doors in March after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down cultural venues across the country, including Warrington Museum & Art Gallery and Parr Hall.

Following the latest government guidance and a thorough safety evaluation, Pyramid Arts Centre is now preparing to reopen its doors on Monday 7 September 2020 with a number of changes.

These include a reduced classes programme, which has been carefully scheduled to ensure our customers and staff remain as safe and socially-distanced as possible, additional deep cleans and hand sanitising stations.

From Monday 7 September, our box office opening times will be 9am-9pm on Mondays and Tuesdays and 9am - 5pm Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Please note, Pyramid Arts Centre will remain closed on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings for the time being.

All programmed events are being examined on a case-by-case basis with regular updates being posted on Pyramid's website and social media channels.

Parr Hall also remains closed until further notice.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager for Pyramid and Parr Hall, is excited to be reopening the doors next week.

He said: "Pyramid Arts Centre is the lifeblood of Warrington's Cultural Quarter and has long been home to top-quality events, from live performances, to artists studios, unforgettable weddings and our thriving classes programme.

"Although we have a limited offer at present, we will continue to monitor government advice and work hard to reopen our full range of services as soon as possible.

"As always, please keep an eye on our website and social media channels for updates on individual events."

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You