Puccini’s LA FANCIULLA DEL WEST and More Set for Opera Holland Park 2026 Season

In a year that honours 30 years since Opera Holland Park was established, the 2026 Season will open with a new production of Giacomo Puccini’s La fanciulla del West.

The Season also includes a new production of Mozart’s sparkling comedy, Così fan tutte, which will also be performed by the 2026 Young Artists. A reimagining of the enchanting family favourite, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Will Todd and Maggie Gottlieb, first commissioned in 2012, returns and will be performed on the main stage.

At a time when many UK arts organisations are narrowing their scope, Opera Holland Park is proud to be expanding, not only artistically, but geographically.

2026 marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with the Yachiyoza Theatre in Kumamoto, Japan. This collaboration begins with the UK premiere of The Bamboo Princess, brought to OHP as part of our 2026 season. In return, OHP will travel to Japan in 2027 with its 2026 production of Così fan tutte.

Later in the Season, a concert performance of Puccini’s unfinished masterpiece Turandot will mark a significant milestone, as OHP completes its presentation of the composer’s entire operatic canon.

Also featured is a new production of Johann Strauss (ii)’s effervescent Die Fledermaus (sung in English), and to close the Season, is a re-staging of the critically acclaimed 2019 production of Verdi’s Un ballo in maschera. A poignant full-circle moment that echoes its role as the finale of Opera Holland Park’s inaugural season in 1996.