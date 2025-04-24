Poynton Celebrates 20 Years Of Party In The Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Poynton Rotary and Cheshire Concerts are marking 20 years of Party in the Park in 2025 with the June festival-in-a-day promising to be the biggest and best yet. This year's event will be held on Saturday 7 June and a full line-up of live music and festival fun is promised with three award-winning tribute headliners performing full hit-filled live sets alongside local acts and family entertainment throughout.

The first Party in the Park took place in Cheshire's Poynton in 2006 with a Magical Brass & Beatles open air concert which raised £15,000 for good causes including hospices and the Royal School for the Deaf.

Over the past two decades, the festival-in-a-day – staged in the picturesque Poynton Pool and Park – has continued to grow and has become a major fixture in Cheshire's summer events calendar while fundraising for worthy causes in the local area.

After three successful Brass & Beatles events, in 2009 and 2010 Brass & ABBA concerts were headlined by the ABBA Reunion tribute band, while Brass & Queen entertained the crowds in 2011.

The event was officially renamed Poynton Party in the Park in 2012.

Among the performers who have taken to the stage over the past 20 years are disco legends Odyssey, X Factor's Andy Abraham, The Drifters' Steve Michaels, and top tribute bands celebrating the music of Take That, Michael Jackson, Robbie Williams, George Michael, Madonna and Elvis.

And since 2006, the open-air music event has raised tens of thousands of pounds to help dozens of charities and worthy causes supported by Poynton & District Rotary Club.

To mark this year's festival and the Party in the Park's 20th anniversary, Poynton Town Council plans to decorate the high street with bunting, signs and special shop window displays from 7 May onwards.

Meanwhile partygoers are promised a full day of top live music in Poynton Park on 7 June with award-winning tributes to Oasis, Jamiroquai and Duran Duran.

If you missed the Oasis reunion tickets, there is a chance to celebrate the Manchester music legends in the company of the UK's number one Oasis tribute band Whatever.

Hailing from the Gallagher brothers' home city, Whatever faithfully recreates both the sound and the look of the Brit Pop icons using authentic Epiphone Rivieras, Sheratons, Gibson Les Pauls, Fender Precision Bass and Pearl Master Series drum kits. A dedication to authenticity means the band's performances are the closest you can get to experiencing a real Oasis concert.

Expect all the biggest hits including Don't Look Back in Anger, Supersonic, Champagne Supernova, Live Forever, Wonderwall and many more.

Meanwhile award-winning Duran Duran tribute band DURAN will make its Poynton Party in the Park debut. With more than 25 years' experience, DURAN is one of the most established and respected Duran Duran tribute bands around, playing across the world and performing at festivals including Rewind and Glastonbudget as well as featuring on ITV, NET.TV and the BBC.

Creating an authentic sound by using the same equipment used in the studio by the New Romantic chart-toppers, DURAN delivers all the band's greatest hits as well as fan favourites in a stunning live show.

The third headliner, Space Cowboy – A Tribute to Jamiroquai, has been thrilling audiences across the UK and Europe for more than a decade, and will be coming to Poynton to put the party in Party in the Park.

Experienced musicians, amazing visuals and authentic outfits combine to produce a breathtaking show featuring studio and live versions of hits including Cosmic Girl, Canned Heat, Virtual Insanity, Deeper Underground and many more.

Space Cowboy's status as the definitive Jamiroquai tribute act was cemented when Jay Kay shared its first live medley video on the Grammy Award-winning band's own website, where it received tens of thousands of views, likes and shares.

The incredible line up continues with a selection of talented local performers supporting through the day including party band Parlaiz and local band Monkey Harris which celebrates its 25th birthday this year and returns to Party in the Park by popular demand.

The event will also feature its biggest production to date including pyrotechnics, confetti streamers, special effects and lots of fun for the whole family. Saturday 7 June promises to be an incredible day for the whole community.

The party in the park is staged once again by local festival organiser Max Eden working alongside founders Poynton Rotary to deliver a family-friendly ‘festival in a day' for everyone to enjoy.

Poynton & District Rotary Club was founded in 1981 and currently has around 25 members.

Along with regular meetings where it invites speakers to share their knowledge and increase social and cultural understanding, the club's members volunteer their time, professional skills and energy to improve the lives of people in their local community – bringing positive change to neighbourhoods - and for others around the world.

The club aims to raise between £10,000 and £15,000 for good causes each year, with the annual Party in the Park being the jewel in the crown of its annual fundraising efforts.

Max Eden said: “I'm excited to be delivering Poynton Party in the Park again this June. The annual open-air concert series has become a firm favourite with families and music lovers since it came to Poynton Park in 2006, and we've got a few special surprises planned for this 20th anniversary event.

“I'm also delighted that Poynton Town Council has plans to mark the special anniversary by decorating the centre of Poynton with bunting and displays. We're extremely grateful for their support along with our sponsors.

“Over the years, the day has also raised much-needed funds to allow Poynton Rotary to continue supporting many brilliant charities and community groups in our area, and with the amazing line-up we have for 2025, I'm confident we're going to make it a bumper fundraising year.”

The one-day festival will also feature a very special appearance on stage from everyone's favourite TV character Bluey, with a meet-and-greet opportunity too, and a number of family attractions including a traditional funfair with rides for all ages, alongside an extended showcase of the amazing local food and drink in the area and a VIP area offering premium seating and table service bar.

The festival is sponsored by Hall & Pickles.

