Poleroid Theatre Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Charity Event

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, the multi-award winning new writing company Poleroid Theatre are presenting a one-off charity event showcasing the hottest new talent, in aid of the Fleabag Support Fund. The evening will reignite the experimental, eclectic, supportive spirit of Poleroid's first new writing nights; some of the UK's most celebrated young theatre makers and Poleroid alumni will join up with a selection of new graduate talent for a joyful night of short work premieres and a look back at Poleroid's last 10 years.

Featuring new writing from Royal Court Pinter Commission winner Brad Birch (Black Mountain, The Brink), Olivier Award nominee Ella Road (The Phlebotomist), BAFTA nominated Essex stage and screenwriter Kenny Emson (Terrorism, Plastic), rising talent and resident Mercury Theatre playwright Ava Pickett, award winning theatre and screenwriter Camilla Whitehill (Where Do Little Birds Go?, Mr Incredible), BIFA nominated writer & director of BBC's Ladhood Jonathan Schey (The Entertainer with Toby Jones), Funny Women Award Winner Kathryn Bond, award winning Daniella Isaacs (Hear Me Raw, Mush & Me), sketch duo Omar & Lee, and more to be announced.

The event is curated by Artistic Director and actor Molly Roberts (Old Vic 12/Pressure - West End) and director Bethany Pitts (Spine - Soho Theatre, Fringe First Award Winner).

Poleroid Theatre's Artistic Director Molly Roberts comments, I am so utterly delighted to be joined by such a generous group of rising & celebrated talent to mark Poleroid reaching 10 years old. For it to be in aid of a charity that supports emerging freelancers feels even more fitting. It is incredibly special to be able to take an evening to reconnect with the amazing community of emerging artists we've met over the years and look back at the projects, opportunities & space Poleroid has strived to give them. But more importantly we'll be looking to the future, and celebrating our post-Lockdown togetherness by making some brand new work, in Poleroid's true fun, collaborative, energised spirit! I think we all deserve a party that's for sure.

Over the last 10 years, Poleroid, led by Molly Roberts, have provided support for exceptional emerging and mid-career artists to develop their skills through innovative new writing events, productions & development opportunities. Their notable productions include Plastic by Kenneth Emson at the Old Red Lion & Mercury Theatre (Top Theatre Pick in The Stage & TimeOut, OffWestEnd Theatre Award Finalist), This Must Be The Place by Brad Birch and Kenneth Emson at Latitude/Vault (Vault Show Of The Year Award), Free Fall by Vinay Patel at Pleasance (nominated for 3 OffWestEnd Theatre Awards), The Allotment by Andrew Thompson at Live Theatre, and Write It: Mic It - an acclaimed multi-discipline performance event which has given opportunities to over 300 artists and been hosted at the Paines Plough Roundabout, numerous festivals and cities across the UK. In 2020, as a response to Covid-19, they launched Poleroid: Play In, a pilot series of sell out online seminars connecting entry level artists with the UK's hottest theatre makers.

All profits from the event will go to the Fleabag Support Fund, providing support to freelancers working in theatre, comedy and cabaret.

The event will take place on Sunday 21st November 2021, 7.30pm, at Southwark Playhouse, 77-85 Newington Causeway, London SE1 6BD.

Tickets are available from Southwark Playhouse Box Office on 020 7407 0234 or online at www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk. Tickets are from £12.