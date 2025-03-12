News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: PLAYHOUSE CREATURES In Rehearsal At Orange Tree Theatre

Playhouse Creatures opens on 21 March.

By: Mar. 12, 2025
Orange Tree Theatre has released photos from inside rehearsal for its upcoming revival of April De Angelis’ Playhouse Creatures directed by Michael Oakley.

Joining the previously announced Anna Chancellor (Mrs Betterton) are Zoe Brough (Nell Gwyn), Doña Croll (Doll Common), Katherine Kingsley (Mrs Marshall) and Nicole Sawyerr (Mrs Farley).

Playhouse Creatures opens on 21 March, with previews from 15 March and runs until 12 April before touring to Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford from 22 – 26 April and Theatre Royal Bath from 28 April – 3 May.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

Zoe Brough

NICOLE SAWYERR AND Michael Oakley

MANDY DEMETRIOU AND Katherine Kingsley

Katherine Kingsley

KATHERINE KINGLSEY, NICOLE SAWYERR AND Anna Chancellor

Dona Croll, Anna Chancellor AND NICOLE SAWYERR

Anna Chancellor

