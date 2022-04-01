Photos: Kiln Theatre, Paines Plough and tiata fahodzi Present BLACK LOVE

Kiln Theatre's Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham presents Chinonyerem Odimba's Black Love. Black Love launches the theatre's 2022 season, transforming the venue into the round.

With Book and Lyrics by Chinonyerem Odimba, Music by Ben and Max Ringham, the production opens on 1 April with previews from 28 March and runs until 23 April, following a successful tour as part of Paines Plough's Roundabout season last year.

Odimba directs Nathan Queeley-Dennis who reprises the role of Orion, Nicholle Cherrie as Roo and Beth Elliott as Lois - who join the company for the run at Kiln Theatre.

Following a five-star, critically acclaimed national tour, Black Love comes to Kiln Theatre for a strictly limited run.

Meet Aurora and Orion. Sister and brother. Constellations in time. More than blood. More than just fam.

Inside their small London flat, memories of their parents' Black love surrounds them. When that love is threatened, they must first find understanding and connection before they can begin to find a way back to one another.

An explosion of form-busting storytelling, Black Love celebrates and investigates the Black experience through music, real-life stories and imagined worlds. This 'beautiful ode to black society and home' (The Guardian) is not to be missed.