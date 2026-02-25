Photos: Inside Rehearsal for LIVING Wolrd Premiere At Sheffield Theatres

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sheffield Theatres has released rehearsal photos ahead of the world premiere of LIVING, a new play by award-winning Sheffield playwright Leo Butler and directed by Abigail Graham. The production runs from March 14 to April 4, 2026 at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse.

Set in Sheffield across five decades, LIVING begins in 1969 as Kathy and Brian move into a house on Burngreave Road. Over 55 years, their lives unfold against a shifting political and social backdrop, from Thatcherism and Blairism to Trump-era politics, as they navigate family, work and community.

The cast includes Harki Bhambra as Rajesh, Michelle Bonnard as Jules, Samuel Creasey as Mike, Kenny Doughty as Brian, Andrew Macklin as Sean, Melina Sinadinou as Maya, Abby Vicky-Russell as Rebecca and Liz White as Kathy. The eight actors portray more than 30 roles across the span of the narrative.

Butler said the play is set in a family living room in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, where he grew up, and described it as “the most ambitious and personal play I’ve written.” He added that he was “delighted to be working with such a brilliant cast, director Abigail Graham, and the whole creative team at Sheffield Theatres to bring it home for Sheffield audiences.”

Graham called the production “an often hilarious and occasionally heartbreaking love letter to community and female resilience,” describing it as “epic and intimate” and “full of hope.”

Sheffield Theatres Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman said the play felt important to produce this year, noting that Butler has never previously had a play staged by the company. She said she looked forward to audiences experiencing his writing and collaboration with Graham.

The creative team includes Set & Costume Designer Sarah Beaton, Lighting Designer Matt Haskins, Sound Designer Annie May Fletcher, Video Designer Dan Light, Movement & Intimacy Director Angela Gasparetto, Casting Director Sophie Parrott CDG, Fight Director Bret Yount, Associate Director Gitika Buttoo, Wigs, Hair & Make Up Designer Darren Ware and Assistant Director Georgie Botham.