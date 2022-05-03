Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WE STARTED TO SING at the Arcola Theatre

Performances run 19 May – 18 June 2022.

May. 3, 2022  

All new rehearsal images have been released for Barney Norris' upcoming production of We Started to Sing at the Arcola Theatre, which marks the reopening of the theatre since March 2020.

Sussex. London. Wiltshire. Northamptonshire. Wales. Over three decades, a family spreads across the country, and the chord they once made together starts to fray. How will the distance growing between them change the music of their lives?

Barney Norris returns to the Arcola with a brand-new play - We Started To Sing is a love song to the people who raised him, and a hymn to the bravery of our brief lives.

Performances run 19 May - 18 June 2022.



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • La Secretaría De Cultura Y El Inbal Celebrarán El Día Internacional Del Jazz Con Recitales Gratuitos
  • J Balvin Announces Anitta, Sech, And More For NEON Punta Cana
  • Conmemorarán El Día Internacional De La Danza Con Maratón Artístico En El Centro Cultural Del Bosque
  • Electric Zoo Announces The Return Of ELECTRIC ZOO ADVENTURES: CANCÚN EDITION