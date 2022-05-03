Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WE STARTED TO SING at the Arcola Theatre

All new rehearsal images have been released for Barney Norris' upcoming production of We Started to Sing at the Arcola Theatre, which marks the reopening of the theatre since March 2020.

Sussex. London. Wiltshire. Northamptonshire. Wales. Over three decades, a family spreads across the country, and the chord they once made together starts to fray. How will the distance growing between them change the music of their lives?

Barney Norris returns to the Arcola with a brand-new play - We Started To Sing is a love song to the people who raised him, and a hymn to the bravery of our brief lives.

Performances run 19 May - 18 June 2022.