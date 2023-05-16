Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GREAT EXPECTATIONS at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester

The production runs until 27 May 2023. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminst Photo 2 Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminster Abbey This Saturday
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 3 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT Photo 4 BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has released rehearsal photos for their new production of Great Expectations, which runs until 27 May 2023.

Charles Dickens' best-loved novel is brought to life on stage in this thrilling adaptation from Gale Childs Daly, directed by the Mercury's Creative Director, Ryan McBryde (The Comedy of Errors, Baskerville, Oliver!). Featuring some of the most iconic characters in literature, join us on a gripping journey as Pip unravels the truth behind his own great expectations in the gloomy corners of Miss Havisham's Satis Hall.

The cast of Great Expectations are Bessy Ewa (& Juliet, Back To The Future) as Narrator 4, Jim Fish (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, King Lear) as Narrator 5, Gareth Kennerley (Trouble in Butetown, War Horse) as Narrator 1, Sam Lupton (Avenue Q, Wicked) as Narrator 2, Emily Pollet (Hay Fever, Whisper) as Narrator 3 and Stanton Wright (Twelfth Night, The Winter's Tale) as Pip.

Directed by Mercury Theatre's Creative Director Ryan McBryde and adapted by Gale Childs Daly, the creative team also includes Libby Todd (designer), Stefan Janik (sound designer/composer), Chihiro Kawasaki (movement director) and Natalie Gallacher c/o Pippa Ailion Casting (casting director) and Emmy Briggs (Assistant Director, Birkbeck Placement).

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Culture Warrington Reveals its Upcoming Programme For Pride Photo
Culture Warrington Reveals its Upcoming Programme For Pride

A vibrant programme of events focused around inclusivity and the freedom to express yourself are coming to Warrington in June as part of a Pride celebration.

DJ Scott Mills Will Make Pantomime Debut in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Leicester Photo
DJ Scott Mills Will Make Pantomime Debut in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Leicester

De Montfort Hall and Imagine Theatre have announced that everyone’s favourite radio DJ Scott Mills will make his pantomime debut this festive season as he takes to the stage in Leicester’s giant family pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk from 15 December – 07 January.

Further Dates Revealed For TUBULAR BELLS Live In Concert - The 50th Anniversary Celebratio Photo
Further Dates Revealed For TUBULAR BELLS Live In Concert - The 50th Anniversary Celebration

Following its successful sell-out run earlier this year, further dates have been announced around the UK for the Tubular Bells 50th The Anniversary Celebration before it heads to Europe.

Transforming Leadership – National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Photo
Transforming Leadership – National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Autistic Leaders

A team of learning disabled and autistic creatives from Access All Areas have joined forces with companies around the country to launch a ground-breaking programme that will change the face of cultural leadership in the UK. The programme will be launched on Monday 19 June to coincide with Learning Disability Week.


More Hot Stories For You

THE ELECTRIC HEAD Returns To London's Canal Cafe Theatre For Summer 2023THE ELECTRIC HEAD Returns To London's Canal Cafe Theatre For Summer 2023
Transforming Leadership – National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Autistic LeadersTransforming Leadership – National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Autistic Leaders
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre
Cast Set For HER Productions' CRAVE At Manchester's 53twoCast Set For HER Productions' CRAVE At Manchester's 53two

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Royal Concert Hall (5/23-5/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pride of Pripyat - Tales from Chernobyl
International Anthony Burgess Foundation (7/01-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Witness
Royal & Derngate (5/17-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heartbreak House
Hampton Hill Theatre (5/31-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound