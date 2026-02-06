Photos: In Rehearsal for EDUCATING RITA At Reading Rep Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Reading Rep Theatre has released rehearsal photos from its upcoming production of EDUCATING RITA by Willy Russell, offering an early look at Madelyn Smedley and Julius D’Silva as they prepare to take the stage. The production is directed by Annie Kershaw and runs from February 26 through March 21.

Smedley, making her Reading Rep Theatre debut, will play Rita opposite D’Silva as Frank. The production marks the first time Russell’s play will be presented by Reading Rep Theatre. First staged in 1980, EDUCATING RITA examines questions of education, class, gender, and self-discovery—themes that continue to resonate in contemporary culture.

Director Annie Kershaw returns to Reading Rep Theatre following her 2025 production of The Maids. She said, “This play is life-affirming and brilliantly funny, but it also raises interesting provocations about the choices we make in life and how class and gender affect them. It really does have all the elements. I'm excited to see what audiences make of it.”

Madelyn Smedley gained national recognition as a finalist on the BBC series The Traitors. Her television credits include EastEnders, Casualty, Hollyoaks, Big Boys, Call the Midwife, and The Stand Up Sketch Show. Her stage work includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mysterious Maud, and Bitter. She trained at the Guildford School of Acting and with the National Youth Theatre and will next appear in the second series of Piglets.

Speaking about the role, Smedley said, “My mum said to lead with empathy, drive and ambition which Rita has in abundance. What we can all relate to is the want for a better way of living life. Self-belief and Rita’s desire to learn means anything is possible. I love that. Rita’s background does not define her potential. If anything it spurs her on.”

Julius D’Silva recently appeared as R.F. Simpson in Singin’ in the Rain at the Royal Exchange Theatre. His theatre credits include Farm Hall, Churchill in Moscow, & Juliet, The Producers, The Cherry Orchard, Strictly Ballroom, Made in Dagenham, Anne Boleyn, Macbeth, and extensive work with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His television credits include Bridgerton, The Crown, The Ten Commandments, and Highlander.

The creative team includes Cara Evans (set and costume design), Adam Jeffery (lighting design), Holly Khan (composer and sound designer), Mary Howland (speech and dialect coach), Beth Qualter Buncall (costume supervisor), Jordan Harris (production manager), with casting by Jill Green Casting.

More information about EDUCATING RITA is available at readingrep.com.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson



THE TRAITORS In Rehearsal

THE TRAITORS In Rehearsal

THE TRAITORS In Rehearsal

THE TRAITORS In Rehearsal

THE TRAITORS In Rehearsal

THE TRAITORS In Rehearsal

THE TRAITORS In Rehearsal