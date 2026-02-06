SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE HUNT FOR MORIARTY is Coming to Stephen Joseph Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A world premiere based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous detective is coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this month as part of a major UK tour.

Created by the team behind Blackeyed Theatre's hugely acclaimed productions The Sign of Four and The Valley of Fear, Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt for Moriarty visits the SJT from 26 to 28 February.

London, 1901. As the British Empire wages war in the name of a Queen whose health is failing, a series of mysterious events reveals a crack in the high corridors of power. A crack that threatens to destabilise monarchy, government and Empire. And at its centre, controlling the flow of information and influence, a shadowy figure plans a final deadly move.

Drawn into the game and unsure who to trust, Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson find themselves confronting figures from their past in a desperate race against time, aware that the most powerful person in the world could be in the pocket of one of the most corrupt. But just how much is Holmes willing to sacrifice as he faces 'checkmate'?

The Hunt for Moriartyinterweaves a selection of Holmes short stories – The Adventure of the Bruce-Partington Plans, A Scandal in Bohemia, The Adventure of the Second Stain and The Final Problem – into a single narrative, offering both Holmes fans and those new to the canon a thrilling new spy adventure that remains true to Conan Doyle's work.

The cast is Mark Knightley as Sherlock Holmes, Ben Owora as Doctor Watson, Pippa Caddick as Irene Adler and Mrs Hudson, Gavin Molloy as Professor Moriarty and Inspector Lestrade, Robbie Capaldi as Sir James DeWilde and Eliot Giuralarocca as Mycroft Holmes.

Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt for Moriarty is adapted and directed by Nick Lane with original music composed by Tristan Parkes. The creative team also includes Rob Myles (Fight Director), Victoria Spearing (Set Designer), Madeleine Edis (Costume Designer) and Oliver Welsh (Lighting Designer).

Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt for Moriarty is produced by Blackeyed Theatre in association with South Hill Park Arts Centre and Theatre Royal Winchester – part of Play to the Crowd.

It can be seen at the SJT at 1.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 26 February; at 7.30pm on Friday 27 February, and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday 28 February.