Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller to Debut THE TIME HAS PASSED at The Glitch

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning playwright and actor Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller, known for his published plays In Everglade Studio, Port City Signature and Press, his George Devine Award-nominated Blood Red Apples & Deep Gold Honey developed with the Almeida Theatre, and most recently the showcase of his play Pretty Rough Terrain at the Criterion Theatre on the West End - as well as his performance as Albert Taft in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps - has set his latest play The Time Has Passed to debut at VAULT Creative Arts' venue The Glitch in Waterloo for a two-night premiere run presented by Black Bat Productions.

On Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th February, this brand-new two-hander will be performed, featuring lead performances from Lydia Kirton as Cydney and Brimmer-Beller as Remo. This run celebrates Black Bat Productions' first collaboration with VAULT's Glitch venue.

The play is set at a restaurant, during a first date. Cydney works for massive tech. Remo does the opposite. She likes his artistic background; he's not sure about her corporate livelihood. Determined to convince him neither she nor her work is as bad as he thinks, Cydney has brought along the most secretive technology her company has ever developed, and whenever she feels she's coming off badly, uses it to reset their conversation to 7:34pm.

In this sharp new two-hander, the limits of polite conversation are stretched, corporate myopia collides with artistic stubbornness, and Cydney's unstoppable hopes to forge connection meet Remo's immovable belief that her sector is making the whole world worse. Can she convince him otherwise? Let's see.