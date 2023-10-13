Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL, Directed By Richard Jones At Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

The production runs Friday 20 October - Saturday 18 November.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 1 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 2 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 3 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo 4 Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve

Five-time Olivier Award winning director Richard Jones brings Sophie Treadwell’s extraordinary epic masterpiece, based on the true story of the committal and execution of Ruth Snyder, to the Ustinov Studio. 

See rehearsal photos below!

This provocative drama of the 1920s offers one of the greatest female roles in theatre – challenging, powerful, emotive and poignant – which has been portrayed by many renowned actresses of the British stage.   

Machinal is based on a fascinating true story uncovered by Sophie Treadwell while working as a journalist in America between the wars. Among her assignments was the sensational case involving Ruth Snyder, who with her lover Judd Gray, had murdered her husband and gone to the electric chair. 

This fascinating case has inspired countless plays, movies, books and songs as diverse as Billy Wilder’s Double Indemnity, The Postman Always Rings Twice, William March’s The Bad Seeds and Guns’n’Roses Use Your Illusion albums.

The cast of Machinal includes Rosie Sheehy (Oleanna) as Young Woman, Tim Frances (Witness For The Prosecution) as Husband, and Buffy Davis (The Archers) as Mother, with Daniel Abelson, Sam Alexander, Steven Beard, Daniel Bowerbank, Imogen Daines, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Emilio Iannucci, Pierro Niel-Mee and Wendy Nottingham.

Richard Jones has directed productions on some of London’s largest stages including the Coliseum and Royal Opera House. He now brings his unique talent for epic scale to the powerful intimacy of the Ustinov Studio, in what promises to be one of this year’s most memorable theatrical events.  

The award-winning creative team of Machinal includes Director Richard Jones, Set Designer Hyemi Shin, Costume Designer Nicky Gillibrand, Lighting Designer Adam Silverman, Sound Designer Benjamin Grant, Movement Director Sarah Fahie, and Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG.

The production runs Friday 20 October - Saturday 18 November.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Baths Ustinov Studio Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Machinal at Theatre Royal Bath. Learn who is starring in the production!

2
Cast Set for the World Premiere of BRENDAS GOT A BABY at New Diorama Theatre Photo
Cast Set for the World Premiere of BRENDA'S GOT A BABY at New Diorama Theatre

Get to know the talented cast of Brenda's Got A Baby, the hilarious new comedy about black womanhood, sisterhood, motherhood, and babyhood. Join Michelle Asante, Jordan Duvigneau, Jahmila Heath, Edward Kagutuzi, and Anita-Joy Uwajeh in this world premiere production at New Diorama Theatre.

3
MINE Or Unapologetically Autistic Comes to Etcetera Theatre This Month Photo
MINE Or Unapologetically Autistic Comes to Etcetera Theatre This Month

MINE or Unapologetically Autistic is back on stage for ONE NIGHT ONLY! This is a new one-man show is coming up about life in the middle of the autistic spectrum.

4
Sir Peter Wright And Birmingham Royal Ballets THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Stage This Chr Photo
Sir Peter Wright And Birmingham Royal Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Stage This Christmas

Following the sell-out success of Black Sabbath -The Ballet this autumn, the award-winning Birmingham Royal Ballet will make a spectacular return to the Birmingham Hippodrome stage this Christmas with their beloved staging of Sir Peter Wright's The Nutcracker.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ikaria in UK Regional Ikaria
Abbey Theatre (10/16-10/16)
The Nutcracker in UK Regional The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Brighton Dome (11/01-11/04)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lawrence Batley, Huddersfield (10/21-10/22)
I, Daniel Blake in UK Regional I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
Cheeky Little Brown in UK Regional Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
Marlowe Theatre (11/02-11/04)
Mrs Oscar Wilde in UK Regional Mrs Oscar Wilde
OSO Arts Centre (11/09-11/11)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You