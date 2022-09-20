Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of NOUGHTS & CROSSES

The production Â opens at York Theatre Royal till 24 September and then tours till 1 April 2023.

Sep. 20, 2022 Â 

Pilot Theatre has released production photos for their forthcoming tour of Sabrina Mahfouz's adaptation of Malorie Blackman's critically acclaimed young adult novel of first love in a dangerous fictional dystopia - Noughts & Crosses.

The images feature cast members Effie Ansah (The Maladies, Almeida Theatre); James Arden (So Here We Are, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); Emma Keele (East is East, Birmingham Rep and National Theatre and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, UK Tour); Nathaniel McCloskey (Macbeth, Box Clever Theatre); Amie Buhari (Flowers, Channel 4); Steph Asamoah (Billy Eliot, Curve Theatre ); Chris Jack (Brighton Rock, Pilot Theatre and York Theatre Royal and Our Town, Royal Exchange Manchester), Abiola Efunshile (& Juliet, West End); Daniel Copeland (Invincible, Orange Tree Theatre and The Jungle Book, Leeds Playhouse) and Tom Coleman.

Told from the perspectives of two teenagers, Noughts & Crosses is a captivating love story set in a volatile, racially segregated society and explores the powerful themes of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.

Noughts & Crosses first toured in 2019 as the first co-production between Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre, Colchester, and York Theatre Royal who in 2018 formed a new partnership to develop, produce and present theatre for younger audiences. The Pilot Theatre production was seen by over 30,000 people on tour with 40 % of the audience being aged under twenty. It went on to win Pilot Theatre the award for excellence in Touring at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards.

Directed by Pilot Theatre's Artistic Director Esther Richardson, Noughts and Crosses opens at York Theatre Royal till 24 September and then tours till 1 April 2023.

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of NOUGHTS & CROSSES

